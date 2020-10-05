e.l.f.’s Beautyscape 5.0 Winners Will Create Collections With Musicians Including Tov Lo and Tiana Major9

The beauty community is getting a little bigger, thanks to the e.l.f. Cosmetics Beautyscape contest. Three of the next big names in beauty have been crowned as the winners of e.l.f.'s Beautyscape 2020: The Remix contest, and each winner will now work on an upcoming e.l.f. line with the help of some serious star power.

As for what influencers you can next expect to see all over your feed, e.l.f. Cosmetics named @karolscorner, @emilyannecarden, and @the_brooksbrother as its winners. "I can’t even begin to tell you what i’m feeling. i am SO grateful for your constant support not only through this voting period but throughout my entire makeup journey," Karol Rodriguez, known as Karolscorner wrote on Instagram. As for Emily Anne Carden, her Instagram Story chronicled her "speechless" reaction and appreciation for the support.

After seeking digital entries for its Beautyscape contest, which encouraged aspiring artists to create beauty routines inspired by the feelings they get when listening to music, e.l.f. named today's trio as the best of the best. And now, the three will team up with Universal Music Group music artists, Tove Lo, Tiana Major9, and Pitizion to create a makeup and skincare line for the popular beauty brand.

Due to arrive in retailers next summer, the collections are part of a seriously impressive prize package that also features one-on-one lessons with experts in all things makeup, music, and dancing.

The winners were decided on by the e.l.f. Cosmetics community, and after selecting nine finalists, social media, as well as a panel of judges, decided on the lucky three that will help create the brand's next great launch.