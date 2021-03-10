Prepare your shopping list accordingly, because the list of deals included in Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty has arrived. Beginning on March 14 and running until April 3, the much-anticipated savings event features major markdowns on makeup and skincare. This year’s event includes discounts on some of your favorite brands, including Sunday Riley, Tarte, and Clinique.

You can find a complete rundown of the deals below, but as for the savings worth taking advantage of, things kick off with 50 percent off of Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Liners. For the 21 days, select beauty products will be half-off, and along with savings on Too Faced’s Better Than Sex Mascara, scheduled for March 20, Tarte Face Tape will be on sale on April 2, and KKW Beauty Lipliners are scheduled for discount on April 1.

If skincare is more your speed, there are 21 days of deals on those products, too. Peach & Lily Wild Dew Treatment Essence, an Ulta exclusive, will be half-off on March 15, and the brand’s Matcha Pudding Antioxident Cream will be on sale that day, too. On March 22, you can get the Sunday Riley Power Couple Mini Kit for a mere $14, and on March 28, the fan-favorite Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel 8.4oz will be on sale.

There will be discounts exclusive to Ulta app users as well, and for those considering a new hairdo, Ulta Salons will feature a discount on Hair Color Gloss Servier on March 25.

Check out the complete rundown of daily deals, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Nylon’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Beauty Steals At Ulta’s 21 Days Of Beauty (all 50 percent off)

Makeup

March 14: Stila Stay All Day Eye Liners

March 15: Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer

March 17: Juice Beauty Stem Cellular CC Cream and Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Illuminating Primer

March 18: Lancome La Base Pro Primer

March 19: BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter and IT Brushes for Ulta Airbrush Foundation Brushes

March 20: Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara

March 21: Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Cream

March 22: PUR Love Your Selfie Foundation

March 23: Origins GinZing SPF 40 Tinted Moisturizer

March 24: Urban Decay Eye Shadow Primer Potion and Lancome Cils Booster Mascara Primer

March 25: IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer

March 26: Benefit Gimmie Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel

March 27: Tarte Maneater Mascara

March 28: MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer & Setting Spray

March 30: bareMinerals Mineral Veil Finishing Powder

March 31: Urban Decay All Nighter Primer

April 1: KKW Beauty Lipliners

April 2: Tarte Face Tape Foundation

April 3: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz and Benefit Roller Lash Mascara

Skincare Deals During Ulta 21 Days Of Beauty

March 14: IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream

March 15: Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxident Cream and Peach & Lily Wild Dew Treatment Essence

March 16: Shiseido Essential Energy Moisturizing Cream 1.7 oz and SeroVital Advanced 180 ct

March 17: StriVectin Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum

March 18: Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

March 20: Tula Get Toned Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Toner

March 21: Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser

March 22: Sunday Riley Power Couple Mini Kit

March 23: Crepe Erase 2-Step Advanced Body Treatment System

March 25: Murad Nutrient Charged Water Gel

March 26: Clarins Double Serum 1oz

March 27: Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion

March 28: Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel 8.4oz

March 29: Perricone MD High Potency Growth Factor Firming and Lifting Serum and Perricone MD High Potency Face Finishing and Firming Moisturizer and Mario Badescu Take It To Glow 2.0 Kit AND Mario Badescu Spritz Mist Glow Set

March 30: Skyn Iceland Firming Eye Gels (4ct & 8 ct) and Skyn Iceland Microneedle Eye Patches

March 31: Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Cloud Cream Cleanser

April 1: First Aid Beauty FAB Start Kit

April 2: Exuviance Perfomance Peels AP25 (13 ct) and Exuviance Pure Retinol Correcting Peel