Ulta’s 21 Days Of Beauty Features Deals on Peach & Lily, Becca, and Anastasia Beverly Hills
These are the deals you don’t want to miss.
Prepare your shopping list accordingly, because the list of deals included in Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty has arrived. Beginning on March 14 and running until April 3, the much-anticipated savings event features major markdowns on makeup and skincare. This year’s event includes discounts on some of your favorite brands, including Sunday Riley, Tarte, and Clinique.
You can find a complete rundown of the deals below, but as for the savings worth taking advantage of, things kick off with 50 percent off of Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Liners. For the 21 days, select beauty products will be half-off, and along with savings on Too Faced’s Better Than Sex Mascara, scheduled for March 20, Tarte Face Tape will be on sale on April 2, and KKW Beauty Lipliners are scheduled for discount on April 1.
If skincare is more your speed, there are 21 days of deals on those products, too. Peach & Lily Wild Dew Treatment Essence, an Ulta exclusive, will be half-off on March 15, and the brand’s Matcha Pudding Antioxident Cream will be on sale that day, too. On March 22, you can get the Sunday Riley Power Couple Mini Kit for a mere $14, and on March 28, the fan-favorite Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel 8.4oz will be on sale.
There will be discounts exclusive to Ulta app users as well, and for those considering a new hairdo, Ulta Salons will feature a discount on Hair Color Gloss Servier on March 25.
Check out the complete rundown of daily deals, below.
Beauty Steals At Ulta’s 21 Days Of Beauty (all 50 percent off)
Makeup
March 14: Stila Stay All Day Eye Liners
March 15: Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer
March 17: Juice Beauty Stem Cellular CC Cream and Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Illuminating Primer
March 18: Lancome La Base Pro Primer
March 19: BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter and IT Brushes for Ulta Airbrush Foundation Brushes
March 20: Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara
March 21: Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Cream
March 22: PUR Love Your Selfie Foundation
March 23: Origins GinZing SPF 40 Tinted Moisturizer
March 24: Urban Decay Eye Shadow Primer Potion and Lancome Cils Booster Mascara Primer
March 25: IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer
March 26: Benefit Gimmie Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel
March 27: Tarte Maneater Mascara
March 28: MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer & Setting Spray
March 30: bareMinerals Mineral Veil Finishing Powder
March 31: Urban Decay All Nighter Primer
April 1: KKW Beauty Lipliners
April 2: Tarte Face Tape Foundation
April 3: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz and Benefit Roller Lash Mascara
Skincare Deals During Ulta 21 Days Of Beauty
March 14: IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream
March 15: Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxident Cream and Peach & Lily Wild Dew Treatment Essence
March 16: Shiseido Essential Energy Moisturizing Cream 1.7 oz and SeroVital Advanced 180 ct
March 17: StriVectin Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum
March 18: Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream
March 20: Tula Get Toned Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Toner
March 21: Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser
March 22: Sunday Riley Power Couple Mini Kit
March 23: Crepe Erase 2-Step Advanced Body Treatment System
March 25: Murad Nutrient Charged Water Gel
March 26: Clarins Double Serum 1oz
March 27: Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion
March 28: Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel 8.4oz
March 29: Perricone MD High Potency Growth Factor Firming and Lifting Serum and Perricone MD High Potency Face Finishing and Firming Moisturizer and Mario Badescu Take It To Glow 2.0 Kit AND Mario Badescu Spritz Mist Glow Set
March 30: Skyn Iceland Firming Eye Gels (4ct & 8 ct) and Skyn Iceland Microneedle Eye Patches
March 31: Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Cloud Cream Cleanser
April 1: First Aid Beauty FAB Start Kit
April 2: Exuviance Perfomance Peels AP25 (13 ct) and Exuviance Pure Retinol Correcting Peel