It's Wild How Good These 40+ Prime Day Deals Are

30% Off This Value Pack Of Comfy, Calvin Klein Thongs

High-quality underwear, like this three-pack of soft, cotton thongs from Calvin Klein, is a great thing to stock up on during big sales. For Prime Day, this set of gray, black, and white underwear is just $9 — that's $3 a pair! Over 4,000 Amazon reviewers rave about this particular set, which is not only stylish, but surprisingly comfortable, too.

54% Off This Pro-Favorite Nail Strengthener

With over 12,000 reviews on Amazon, this OPI nail strengthening treatment is hard to ignore. A favorite of professional nail technicians, it uses hydrolyzed wheat protein and calcium to make nails grow longer, stronger, and harder — and it's over 50% off during Prime.

58% Off The MUST-Have Instant Pot

The 6-quart Instant Pot Ultra has over 17.6k reviews on Amazon with an overall rating of 4.5 stars for a reason: it's a true multipurpose kitchen workhorse than can do the work of several appliances. With automatic settings for yogurt, rice, bean chili, meat stew, eggs, and more, it goes well beyond the functionality of your standard crockpot or pressure cooker — and it's currently over 50% off.

47% Off This Five-Pack Of Exfoliating Masks — For Your Feet

With over 500 Amazon reviews and a 4.3-star overall rating, these foot peeling masks are a great beauty buy to stock up on during Prime Day. Apply these masks for a few hours and, within one to two weeks, your feet will slowly shed their exterior layer, leaving your skin looking fresh and feeling oh-so soft.

30% Off This Cult-Favorite Acne Treatment

With over 11,000 ratings on Amazon and "iconic" status in the beauty world, this Mario Badescu Drying lotion is a cult-favorite among skin care experts and in-the-know shoppers. Designed for breakout-prone skin (and useful to have on hand regardless of how often you break out), it helps dry out blemishes and whiteheads using a potent combination of salicylic acid and sulfur, along with soothing calamine.

51% Off This Peter Thomas Roth Cleanser

Amazon reviewers have dubbed it "the best face wash ever," and for Prime Day only, you can grab this Peter Thomas Roth cleansing gel for half off! The daily-use cleanser gets its deep-cleaning abilities from a combination of gentle exfoliating agents — glycolic acid for brightening and salicylic acid for dissolving the gunk inside clogged pores that causes breakouts.

45% Off An Oral-B Electric Toothbrush

This smart electric toothbrush from Oral-B is Bluetoooth-enabled, so you can get real-time feedback about the quality of your brushing in order to improve your technique. With the backing of more than 2,000 five-star Amazon reviews, this electric toothbrush has five modes to clean your teeth effectively, and even comes with a charging stand and a travel case.

33% Off This Must-Have French Micellar Water

A great micellar water is a staple in any medicine cabinet — and you can get this cult-favorite Bioderma micellar water for less than $10 while Prime Day lasts. It gently cleanses skin, it removes stubborn makeup with ease, and even better, it won't irritate sensitive skin. Over 1,500 Amazon reviewers love it.

77% Off This Invisible Calvin Klein Thong

This sleek, seamless underwear by Calvin Klein is completely invisible underneath clothes. People rave about how comfortable it is — and now you score one (or several) at a ridiculously low price.

36% Off The Comfiest, Coolest, Iconic CK Bra

Boasting more than 7,000 Amazon reviews and a cult following IRL, this Calvin Klein bralette is impossibly comfortable and soft, thanks to its 100% cotton construction. Pick it up now at nearly 75% off — and act fast because you know this iconic bralette is going to sell out fast.

57% Off This Samsonite Luggage Set

This two-piece, hard-sided luggage set by Samsonite has earned a 4.5-star rating and more than 1,500 five-star ratings on Amazon. Comprising one full-sized suitcase and a carry-on, they're both expandable and designed with spinning wheels, which make them a breeze to maneuver. At over 50% off, this is a deal that can't be beat.

44% Off The Teeth Whitening Strips People Swear By

A favorite of dentists and beauty experts alike, Crest Whitestrips have earned an average 4.5-star rating after more than 20,000 reviews on Amazon. For Prime Day only they're a whopping 44% off, so make sure to stock up while they're cheap. The set comes with enough strips for 20 teeth-whitening treatments, along with two express treatments for last-minute brightening.

68% Off An Amped-Up Version Of Whitestrips

Double down on the teeth whitening with the Crest White Light Whitening Kit. It's Crest's most professional teeth-whitening treatment, and it's on sale for Prime Day for a whopping 67% off. The kit comes with 10 Whitestrip treatments and light activator that helps fade stains and whiten teeth in just 10 days. Best of all, the results last for up to 36 months.

33% Off This Cult-Favorite Hair Texturizing Spray

With thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon and cult-favorite status in the beauty world, this Oribe texturizing spray is absolutely iconic at this point. It soaks up excess oil like a dry shampoo, but it also adds tons of texture and volume in the process. Basically, this bottle is your ticket to your best hair ever — no effort involved. It's rarely on sale, so now is the perfect time to grab a can.

30% Off This Budge-Proof Liquid Eyeliner

This stila waterproof liquid liner is easy to apply (even for liquid liner newbies!) and won't smudge or wear away before you're ready to remove it. A makeup artist must-have, it also has the approval of over 10,000 Amazon reviewers, who have awarded it an average rating of 4.4 stars.

50% Off This Fan-Favorite Health & Ancestry Testing Kit

Whether you have't done 23andMe yet, or want to stock up for the holidays, now is a great time to buy the genetic testing service. Being offered at an incredible 50% off for Prime Day, it's made fans out of over 8,000 Amazon reviewers, who have given the kit a five-star rating.

30% Off A Three-Pack Of Mario Badescu Face Mists

Complete with three sprays in cucumber-, lavender-, and rose-based formulas, Mario Badescu's facial mist collection is a great deal any day. During Prime Day, they're on sale for less than $15. Join the thousands of reviewers who swear by these mists for gentle toning and refreshing touchups throughout the day.

40% Off The Amazon Fire Stick

The easy-to-install Amazon Fire Stick 4K makes it a breeze to watch Netflix, YouTube, and more on your television. It's such a popular pick it has more than 300,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating overall. Get it during Prime Day for 40% off while supplies last.

77% Off This 50-Pack Of Face Masks

For today only you can get 50 disposable face masks for well under $10! These single-use-only face masks have garnered a five-star rating from more than 4,000 fans on Amazon because they are comfortable and "actually stay on." There's also a handy, moldable nose strip to make sure the fit is exactly right.

56% Off This FitBit Smart Watch

Track your activity, sleep, heart rate, and even check your texts with this Fitbit Versa smartwatch. It has a 4.5-star overall rating from more than 14,000 happy reviewers and comes in five different colors.

40% Off This Multi-Use Hair Treatment From Redken

This leave-in hair conditioner detangles, hydrates, protects against heat damage, and more — and it's great no matter what hair type/texture you have. A multi-use product you truly can't go wrong with, it has a 4.7 star rating on Amazon from more than 3,000 reviews.

54% Off This Five-Pack Of Calvin Klein Panties

Sold in a convenient pack of five, these Calvin Klein bikinis are made of super soft cotton that feels breathable and comfortable against bare skin. They're being sold at a can't-beat price for Prime Day, so stock up while the deal is still hot.

38% Off L'Occitane's Best-Selling Beauty Products

This collection of L'Occitane's most beloved beauty products makes for an amazing gift, but at 38% off, it's worth treating yourself, too. The kit comes with everything you need for an indulgent night of self-pampering, like sweet almond shower oil, shea butter hand cream, their luxe Divine Cream moisturizer, and more.

37% Off A Rooma Robot Vacuum

This Roomba robot vacuum works on hard floors and carpet, plus it boasts WiFi connectivity and connects to Alexa and Google Assistant. And right now, it's $100 off.

For a robot vaccum that's even more high-tech, the upgraded Roomba 981 is on sale today, too.

44% Off This Collagen-Promoting Dermaroller

With over 1,800 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this dermaroller is one of the most popular beauty tools on Amazon. Its teeny tiny micro needles (sounds scarier than it is) help promote collagen production, so your skin looks firm, smooth, and plump. Get it for just $6 during Prime Day.

49% Off This (Literally) Life-Saving Water Filter

Lightweight and portable, the Life Straw filter removes over 99.99% of waterborne bacteria and 99.9% of waterborne protozoa. It can give you up to 1,000 gallons of potable water, making it a great tool to keep in your bag for hiking, camping, and more.

42% Off This Must-Have Water Flosser

The Waterpik water flosser has earned more than 30,000 five-star reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating on Amazon, and it's easy to see why: The device makes keeping up with dental hygiene a breeze, thanks to 10 pressure settings, multiple nozzle tips, and a gum massage mode. The best part — it makes flossing fun.

30% Off This Braun Epilator With Tons Of Extras

This Braun epilator makes it easier than ever to remove unwanted hair from your face and body. Not only is it capable of grabbing onto the tiniest hairs, but it also comes with tons of extras, including a bonus bikini trimmer. It even has a massage function and built-in light!

30% Off This Hair-Repairing Keratin Spray

The easiest way to help repair dry, damaged, over-processed hair? This spray-in treatment from salon-favorite hair care brand BIOLAGE. Impressively, it has more than 2,000 reviews and a 4.7 rating on Amazon. You can use it for general hydration, easier detangling, and hair-softening, too.

30% Off This Stila Mascara

Backed by more than 1,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this Stila mascara has amassed something of a cult-like following for its lash-lifting abilities. And since it's marked down by 30%, now's the time to stock up.

30% Off This Under Armour Sock Set

These Under Armour ankle socks are constructed with a moisture-wicking blend of polyester, cotton, and spandex that will keep your feet dry and comfortable during workouts. They come in a convenient pack of six and have garnered hundreds of perfect five-star ratings on Amazon.

30% Off This Peter Thomas Roth Eye Cream

This fan-favorite eye cream from Peter Thomas Roth is 30% off right now! Not only does it provide heavy-duty hydration, but the peptides in this formula have all sorts of long-term and immediate benefits for the skin around your eyes.

30% Off This Lash-Lengthening Serum

If you want your lashes to appear longer and thicker, just apply this serum from Grande Cosmetics, which uses amino acids, peptides, and vitamins to enhance your lashes in four to six weeks. The serum has won awards from Harper's BAZAAR and Cosmo, and more than 6,900 Amazon reviewers have given it a 4.2-star rating.

30% Off These Beats Wireless Headphones

The Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones are the perfect sweat-resistant, workout-friendly earphones designed for music lovers. With over 20,000 ratings on Amazon and an overall rating of 4.5-stars, these wireless earphones have a cult following, and on Prime Day, you can score a pair for under $200.

35% Off These Gillette Razor Refills For Sensitive Skin

Razor refills can get pricey, so stock up now on this eight-pack of Gillette Venus Smooth refills while they're 35% off. Each razor features three blades and a lubricated strip to help moisturize and soothe your skin as you shave.

30% Off This Brow-Enhancing Serum

Made with natural botanicals, amino acids, and vitamin E, this eyebrow-enhancing serum works to condition your brow hairs and encourage growth. The formula begins working in as little as two weeks, and all you have to do is apply the gentle formula once a day. Best of all — reviewers swear by the results.

30% Off This Pro-Quality Blow Dryer

If you're looking for a good, solid, and most of all, reliable, blow dryer, this is the deal for you. This BabylissPRO hair dryer comes with all the features you need for a great hairstyling experience: Six heat settings, a cool shot button, a lightweight body, a powerful motor, and tourmaline technology to boost shine. Babyliss is known for their quality hair tools, so this one-time purchase will probably last you a solid decade.

31% Off These Handy Teeth-Whitening Pens

Thousands of reviewers have raved about these AsaVea teeth-whitening pens, which use a gentle, pain-free gel to brighten your smile and remove stains.

30% Off A Gillette Venus Razor + Bonus Blades

Gilette's extra smooth razor is one of their most popular models, and if you act fast you can get it for 30% off during Prime Day. This razor also comes with three additional razor heads, so you won't have to shell out for replacements anytime soon. Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers give this razor high marks, and say it's gentle enough for super sensitive skin.

20% Off This 20-Pack Of Protective Face Masks

On sale for Prime Day, these KN95 masks come in a pack of 20, and feature a breathable, yet durable five-ply construction that puts more layers between you and the outside air. If you act fast, you can save 20% on this set while sales last. Over 300 Amazon reviewers have tested these out and given them a 4.3-star overall rating.

62% Off The Latest Echo Dot

At 62% off, this is a Prime Day deal you don't want to miss. Use this Alexa-enabled device to do everything from listen to music to control your smart home. With a 4.7-star rating after more than 600,000 Amazon reviews, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is a home must-have.

45% Off These Non-Slip Velvet Hangers

Stocking up on quality, non-slip hangers is always a good idea when they're on sale. And these in particular are among the best you can get on Amazon — just ask the 40,000+ reviewers who gave these a five-star rating post-purchase (resulting in an impressive average rating of 4.7 stars). Sold in a pack of 50 and made of soft, durable velvet, these will always come in handy — so go ahead and stock up now.

27% Off A 6-Pack Of Gillette Venus Razor Blades

Stock up on this six-pack of Gillette Venus razor cartridges while they're deeply discounted for Prime Day. They boast five precise blades and a moisturizing strip for a smooth, safe shave every time, and are compatible with any Venus razor model (except for the Venus Simply 3).

46% Off This Lash & Brow Growth Serum

The manufacturer promises results from this eyelash serum in just three to four weeks, and the formula is non-irritating as well as safe for all types of skin. You can use it on your brows, too, to encourage thickness and growth.

46% Off A 12-Pack Of Gillette Fusion Razor Refills

These Gillette Fusion razor blades are over 40% off, and since it comes with 12 (!!!) refills, you won't have to restock any time soon. Compatible with all Gillette Fusion shavers, the five-blade razors offer a close shave, while the lubricated strip helps soothe skin and reduce irritation.