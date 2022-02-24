Britney Spears On Her Ex-Manager: “I Think They Were Trying To Kill Me”

Ever since Britney Spear’s conservatorship was lifted late last year, the newly un-muzzled pop star has wasted no time in sharing the light and dark parts of her life — whether it be a a stream of tropical vacation content or posts calling out her sister Jamie Lynn for exploiting their relationship, it makes sense that Spears has a lot to say now that she’s allowed to.

The latest reveal from the pop star is directed at Tri Star, her former business and management company. She believes representatives of the company tried to kill her. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Spears detailed a story in which she visited the company’s offices a week before she was placed on involuntary detention in 2008.

“They sucked up to me and ‘made me feel special’ … RIGHT …. Ha those same b****s killed me a week later !!!!” Spears wrote. “My dad worshipped those two women and would have done anything they asked of him !!!! I think they were trying to kill me … I still to this very day believe that’s EXACTLY what they were trying to do … but not a damn thing was wrong with me and I didn’t die !!!!”

She continued, threatening to sue the company: “I will sue the sh*t out of Tri Star !!!! Psss they got away with all of it and I’m here to warn them every day of my precious life !!!!”

Tri Star responded, denying her claims: “These claims are entirely false, as well as highly offensive, damaging and unacceptable,” Charles Harder, Esq. said on behalf of Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group and its founder and CEO.

Ever since Spears’ heartbreaking court testimony, where she detailed the extend of the control the conservatorship has on her life — including how she was forced to work and to wear an IUD — she’s pulled back the curtain on the harm that’s been done to her. And this is only the beginning: Earlier this week, the pop star inked a $15 million contract for a tell-all memoir that’s expected to dive into detail about her upbringing, career, and conservatorship. After years of silence, every week brings a sad, strange new accusation that only makes sense for her to unleash after years of being silenced.

This isn’t the first time she’s accused her former managers of harming her. Last year, she accused former manager Lou Taylor of bugging her phone and bedroom, a claim which the company denied.