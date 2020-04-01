Rainbow Bangs Is The Latest Hair Color Trend Sweeping Instagram

If you've long dreamed of trying out a bold new hair color, but have been wary of a complete dye job, rainbow bangs might be the perfect choice for you. The colorful variation on a traditional bang is bringing some much needed life to Instagram feeds, Allure reports. With spring only just arriving, it appears that one of the season's biggest trends might involve adding a pop of color to your hair.

Previously spotted on Halsey last summer, rainbow bangs have reemerged. For this current take on the once popular trend, Instagram users are trying out complete rainbow dye job, side bangs with a bit of color, and shaggy bangs that coordinate with equally colorful eyebrows.

While you can definitely leave this color job up to a trusted stylist, there are also plenty of temporary coloring options perfect for a DIY dye job. Hairstylist Patti O'Gara of New York City's Blackstones Salon suggested using Overtone, noting that it's a nourishing color conditioner. "It comes in varying levels of intensity, in addition to a full line for brunettes, and a brand new series for redheads," she said. "Again, always check with your colorist to gain their insight on what shade is best according to your hair goals or journey."

Ultimately, how you decide to embrace the trend remains entirely up to you, and as fans have shown on Instagram, this style was made for all types of hair, including curly, straight, and wavy hair. As an added bonus, your rainbow can be a simple small side bang or a simple pop of color that extends only to a section of your bangs.

Below, check out some of the most colorful takes on the trend, along with some of the best temporary products that will help you DIY this dye job.

