Gearing up for Prime Day? This year, the sale will fall on July 11 and 12, and it’s a shopping event that’s not to be missed. But here’s a little secret: Amazon has already started to release some early Prime Day deals, and you’ll find the best ones rounded up below. You’ll still want to act quickly, because these deals aren’t guaranteed to last — so if something catches your eye, it’s best not to hesitate.

For more amazing Prime Day deals, keep checking back here regularly, as we’ll be updating this page daily leading up to the big event.

55% Off This Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat WISELIFE Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat Amazon - $9.09 $19.99 See On Amazon This anti-fatigue mat from WISELIFE will help keep you comfortable while you're prepping dinner or getting the dishes washed. It's made from PVC that won't collect dust or dirt and serves as a quick and easy way to add a pop of color to your kitchen decor. Its nonslip backing will ensure it stays in place, so you don't have to worry about slipping. It's available in a wide variety of patterns and sizes to best fit your individual space.

26% Off This Popular 3-Pack Of Kasa Smart Plugs Kasa Smart Plug (3-Pack) Amazon - $19.94 $26.94 See On Amazon These smart plugs will let you flawlessly control your home electronics by voice command through your Alexa, Echo, or Google Home device. Using the app, you can even control your lights while you're not at home, which is convenient during vacations and weekends off. Setup is pretty straightforward, even if you're not too tech-savvy, which is one of the many reasons why these plugs have over 66,000 five-star reviews.

46% Off This Set Of Satin Pillowcases Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon - $6.29 $12 See On Amazon Pillowcases can make all the difference when it comes to a good night of sleep. These satin pillowcases feel as smooth as silk and have an envelope closure to help make sure they stay on all night long. They don't wrinkle easily, and can even help pamper your skin and hair. You can buy them in 37 gorgeous colors and five sizes, including a case that'll fit your favorite body pillow.

60% Off This Ionic Hair Dryer Slopehill Professional Ionic Hair Dryer Amazon - $27.99 $69.99 See On Amazon This quiet ionic hair dryer is pro-quality, thanks to its high-speed motor and bio-ceramic technology that dries hair ultra-fast. It's lightweight, making it perfect for travel, and it leaves hair silky-smooth. Nab it today while it's massively marked down.

63% Off This Genius Linen Storage Fab Totes Foldable Blanket Storage Bags (6-Pack) Amazon - $15.58 $41.99 See On Amazon These extra-large blanket storage bags are made of a breathable, non-woven fabric, so you don't have to worry about your extra bedding or winter sweaters getting dusty or moist when they're in storage. Unlike other storage bags, these hold a lot — up to one chunky comforter, three blankets, or 25 pieces of clothing — and you'll be able to see what's inside with the clear storage window.

45% Off This Flowy Cardigan Chicgal Floral Print Flowy Cardigan Amazon - $14.83 $26.99 See On Amazon This lightweight and airy chiffon cardigan is perfect to bring with you on vacation. With an open front, it's great to layer on top of tanks, tees, and even bathing suits for a little extra coverage. Over 34,000 reviewers gave it a five-star rating, with many noting that it always gets them compliments. Available in sizes up to 5X, this versatile piece comes in over 40 gorgeous patterns.

58% Off This Popular T-Shirt Bra Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light T-Shirt Bra Amazon - $19.94 $48 See On Amazon This Bali T-shirt bra is equally built for comfort and function, thanks to its convertible straps, breathable cups, supportive underwire, and U-shaped back to keep straps from slipping. The lightweight bra comes in 10 colors and a wide range of sizes. It’s earned more than 25,000 positive ratings on Amazon, and right now you can snag it for a serious discount.

44% Off This Volumizing Mascara L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara Amazon - $7.33 $12.99 See On Amazon For full and glamorous-looking lashes, try the L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara. It has an impressive cult following with more than 75,000 five-star ratings and many reviewers often compare this popular drugstore pick to pricy higher-end mascaras. The best part? No flaking, smudging, or clumping here!

46% Off This Hydrating Snail Mucin Serum COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, 3.38 Fl. Oz. Amazon - $13.49 $25 See on Amazon This hydrating serum from COSRX has earned more than 27,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and has gone viral many times over for its ability to hydrate and repair skin. Packaged in a convenient pump bottle, the rich formula features a hydrating combination of snail mucin and sodium hyaluronate. And now is your chance to stock up on this Korean skin care favorite for cheap.

33% Off This Corner Shower Caddy YASONIC Corner Shower Caddy Amazon - $17.99 $26.99 See On Amazon Make your shower look more polished with this corner shower caddy. The rustproof caddy adds two tiers of storage, plus room for a bar of soap and 12 (!) hooks for loofahs, facial massagers, and more. And best of all, no drilling is required — the L-shaped stainless steel shelves stick to shower wall corners using super-strong adhesive. Once they're up, they'll be able to hold up to 40 pounds.

40% Off These Silicone Baking Sheets Amazon Basics Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mats (2-Pack) Amazon - $10.77 $17.99 See On Amazon These silicone baking mats are a best-seller on Amazon, with nearly 100,000 reviews and a 4.7-star average rating. Why do people love these so much? They eliminate the need for single-use products like parchment paper or aluminum foil while also providing a non-stick, grease-free surface for roasting veggies and baking cookies. They're oven-safe up to 480 degrees, so they can be used for a wide variety of recipes.

40% Off This Bladeless Neck Fan JISULIFE Hands-Free Bladeless Portable Neck Fan Amazon - $23.99 $39.99 See On Amazon This portable neck fan is a great accessory to bring with you on vacation. Made to fit around your neck, this fan has three speeds and runs up to 16 hours, depending on which mode you use. With 78 air outlets, it'll feel like you constantly have a cool breeze following you. It has just one button, making it easy to use, and can recharge using its USB-C interface.

66% Off This Best-Selling Wireless Bra Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Full-Coverage Bra Amazon - $13.29 $39 See On Amazon Available in a range of shades and sizes, this full-coverage wireless bra from Playtex will provide you comfort and support all day long. Made from nylon and spandex, it's designed with high sides and fuller cups to prevent any spillage. Plus, the wide straps and a smooth back help lift and support.

25% Off This Outlet Extender LVETEK Surge Protector Outlet Extender Amazon - $14.96 $19.99 See On Amazon This surge protector and outlet extender can add so many extra outlets to your standard plug. It has five AC outlets, three USB ports, and one USB-C port, and also functions as a surge protector for your devices. Plus, this popular pick has racked up an impressive 4.7-star overall rating after more than 10,000 reviews.

33% Off This Dryer Vent Cleaner Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon - $9.95 $14.95 See On Amazon With this dryer vent cleaner kit, you'll be able to remove years of lint build-up that's been living in your vent — not only will this help your dryer run more safely, but it'll also make it work better. The hose attachment fits most vacuums and has a 3.5-foot-long neck to access those hard-to-reach spots. "I could not believe all the lint this sucked up out of my dryer," one reviewer shared. "I also used it under my refrigerator and hard-to-reach areas."

27% Off This Hydrating Lip Collagen Somaluxe Lip Collagen Amazon - $22 $29.99 See On Amazon It’s hard to beat a lip balm with three types of collagen, peptides, and plant stem cells as a way to add hydration and plumpness to your lips. The collagen helps smooth lips and fill in lip lines, serving also a healer of dry, cracked lips. “I’ve gotten lip filler in the past, and this collagen lip balm seems to work like, almost as well!” a reviewer shared. “My lips look so pretty and plump.”

24% Off This Vitamin C Serum SeoulCeuticals 20% Vitamin C Hyaluronic Acid Serum Amazon - $19 $25 See On Amazon This vitamin C serum is a certified hit, with over 12,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who say it’s “magic in a bottle” and that they can “feel the lifting and tightening after [it’s] applied”. Formulated with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and brightening vitamin C, this facial serum is made to give you glowing skin — and some reviewers report it even clears up acne scarring. “My scars are also gone after 2 years of using and even if I have a new breakout that gives me a pigmentation this serum with get rid of it in less than two weeks,” one shopper wrote.

54% Off This 2-Piece Set Of Quick-Drying Bath Mats BELADOR Bath Mat Set (2-Piece) Amazon - $22.99 $49.99 See On Amazon These popular bathroom rugs — which are designed with soft chenille and microfiber fabric — are highly absorbent and quick-drying. They're also backed with rubber for some extra grip, and two different sizes are included with the purchase: 24 by 27 inches and 30 by 20 inches. The duo is available in 14 colors.

30% Off This Skin-Brightening Face Scrub Minimo Glow Turmeric Face Scrub & Scrubbie Amazon - $22.36 $31.95 See On Amazon Treat your skin with this skin-brightening turmeric face scrub, which comes with its own heart-shaped applicator. Aside from the turmeric, the formula includes skin-friendly ingredients like lemon extract, organic cinnamon, chamomile extract, and raw manuka honey. This face scrub will leave skin feeling soft without leaving any greasy residue behind.

40% Off This Smart Air Purifier BLUEAIR 5410i Air Purifier Amazon - $239.99 $399.99 See On Amazon Made for medium to large rooms, this sleek table-style air purifier can clean a 357 square-foot room in about 13 minutes, or a room up to 1,713 square feet in an hour, according to the brand. It removes up to 99.97% of airborne particles including smoke and smog, viruses, and pet dander, and is even designed to capture dust particles before they settle. It connects to an app that tracks your air quality in real time, and automatically adjusts to maintain optimal purification conditions.

49% Off This Large-Room Air Purifier BLUEAIR Pro Air Purifier Amazon - $499.99 $979.99 See On Amazon Designed for medium to large rooms (up to 800 square feet) in the home or office, this powerful air purifier uses HEPA filtration to capture up to 99.97% of airborne pollutants including smoke particles, pollen, allergens, and mold. Its sleek design and quiet fans let it slip seamlessly into nearly any situation with ease.

29% Off This Near-Silent Air Purifier BLUEAIR Blue Pure 411 Air Purifier Amazon - $85.30 $119.99 See On Amazon This powerhouse purifier can clean the air in a 722 square-foot room in just 60 minutes, and is built with BLUEAIR's "HEPASilent" technology so it operates so quietly that you'll forget it's there. It has three modes you can choose between, quiet mode, everyday mode, and boost mode, so you can pick the perfect one for your space and needs. With over 5,000 five-star Amazon ratings and a 4.6-star overall rating, this purifier is one of the most well-loved models on the market. Reviewers say it works well for allergies, wildfire smoke, and other outdoor air pollutants, making quick work of purifying your space. One fan raves, "I have TWO because they are TOO good to not have." And while many of BLUEAIR's smart air purifiers are on sale right now, this one offers so much bang for your buck.

20% Off This Sparkling Water With Prebiotics Drink Simple Sparkling Maple Water, Blackberry Lemon (12-Pack) Amazon - $33.60 $42 See On Amazon A soda alternative that's naturally sweetened from maple water and contains electrolytes, prebiotics, and antioxidants — yes, it's about to become your new favorite sparkling drink. The ultra-hydrating, plant-based beverage is perfect for daily sipping or post-workout, and fans especially love the refreshing blackberry lemon flavor. Plus, it's a smart choice for the environment since it helps preserve natural forest and its habitat.

25% Off This Bluetooth-Enabled Electric Toothbrush quip Smart Electric Toothbrush With Bluetooth Amazon - $44.99 $59.99 See On Amazon This quip electric toothbrush packs a lot of features into a slim, lightweight profile. It’s rechargeable and uses sonic vibrations to help you achieve a thorough clean. It’s also Bluetooth-enabled and has a companion app for smartphones, where you can see how well you’re brushing and access oral hygiene tips. American Dental Association accepted, the toothbrush has soft bristles that are suitable even for those with sensitive gums, and you can sign up to get replacement heads delivered every three months so you never run out.

43% Off This Turkish Beach Towel BAY LAUREL Turkish Beach Towel with Travel Bag Amazon - $16.95 $29.99 See On Amazon If you're heading to the beach, you might want to bring this Turkish beach towel from Bay Laurel with you. Not only is it lightweight and easy to throw in with your luggage, but it also dries quickly and repels sand, meaning there'll be less in your car on the way home from the beach. Available in 40 beach-worthy prints, it even comes with its own bag that you can store it in during or after your trip.

31% Off This Genius Kitchen Storage Unit Fkprorjv Under Sink Organizers and Storage (2-Pack) Amazon - $29.79 $42.99 See On Amazon Perfect to store items above or below your sink, this pack of two organizers is a great way to sort anything you want, from kitchen detergents to vitamins. Each organizer has a convenient pull-out drawer for even more storage. Assembly only takes minutes, and no tools are required. With a stackable design, you can even raise the height of your organizers, maximizing your space even more.

20% Off These Large Claw Clips LuSeren Large Hair Claw Clips (8-Pack) Amazon - $7.99 $9.99 See On Amazon Perfect for hair of all types, these large hair claw clips are a great, fashion-forward way to take control of your 'do. The clips open at nearly 180 degrees, and work on both wet and dry hair. With an impressive 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon and over 7,000 glowing five-star reviews, these cute clips are an everyday essential to many shoppers.

63% Off This Multipurpose Spray Bottle BeautifyBeauties Continuous Mist Sprayer Amazon - $5.49 $14.99 See On Amazon The gentle, continuous, even mist that comes from this spray bottle is more satisfying than it should be. Whether you're using it for hairstyling or household projects like ironing, cleaning, or watering plants, the brand says 98% of the liquid inside will be dispensed, wasting nary a drop. Also satisfying.

42% Off This Cult-Favorite Drugstore Mascara L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Volume Building Mascara Amazon - $6.35 $10.99 See On Amazon With over 65,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this L'Oreal Paris mascara is a fan favorite for one simple reason: It makes your lashes look five times thicker. Despite giving you a full look, it has a clump-proof formula that only gets better as you build.

77% Off These Makeup Puffs Pimoys Triangle Makeup Puffs (6 Pieces) Amazon - $2.99 $12.99 See On Amazon This set of six triangular makeup puffs can be used wet or dry to apply foundation, BB cream, sunscreen, pressed or loose powder, or even eye shadow. Their unique shape allows you to precisely apply makeup and they have earned an impressive 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon. Several multi-packs in different colors are available in the listing.

50% Off These Classic Levi’s Shorts Levi's 501 Original Shorts Amazon - $29.99 $59.50 See On Amazon In the market for new denim shorts? This pair from Levi's is a number-one best-seller with over 24,000 reviews because it's well-made from 99% cotton. The iconic straight fit and signature button fly have buyers calling them the "best jean shorts [they] ever bought."

65% Off This Effortless Tank Dress SimpleFun Tank Dress Amazon - $15.99 $45.99 See On Amazon It's no surprise this comfy dress has racked up over 6,400 five-star reviews on Amazon; it features a lightweight rayon-polyester blend and comes in a wide range of pretty patterns including florals, watercolor-inspired swirls, and paisley. It's just as great as a cover-up at the beach as it is paired with wedge sandals for a night out.