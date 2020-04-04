Soundcheck: The 10 Best Music Releases Of The Week

Every weekend, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK—your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 selections from our favorite emerging and established artists. Turn up, tune in, and tune out.

I'm finding it hard to dance at the moment, but one could argue that moving your body is more crucial now than ever. Not even as a plea to exercise, but more as a self-reminder that your joints, tendons, and muscles are still there, supporting you. Luckily, this week's songs will help aid any and all impromptu dance sessions — however brief, however long. Empress Of's new album, I'm Your Empress Of, is full of pop bangers that frizzle with kinetic energy, while NYC rave-kid Yaeji's newest project will take any introspective, passive listeners on a restless ride. And for those searching for something more transportive, DJ UNIIQU3's relentless jersey club is arguably potent enough to time-machine you out of this hellish now.

Of course when you're done, dial down with Frank Ocean's newest-to-streaming "Dear April," which will cut you right through to the watery marrow; because every comedown needs an existential crisis. Hear all of the above and more, below.

"Void" - Empress Of

Empress Of finds a void, and dances in it.

"Dear April" - Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean at his most raw and paired back.

"Never Settling Down" - Yaeji

A rattling and restless cut from Yaeji's latest project, for those eternal, drifting days.

"A Comma" - serpentwithfeet

Serpentwithfeet reassures that "life's gotta get easier." For the first time, I believe it.

"7 Day Weekends" - UNIIQUE3

DJ UNIIQU3's juiced-up jersey club is the addictive dance loop to get lost in.

"Te Queria" - Lido Pimienta

A moment to bloom with Colombian-Canadian artist Lido Pimienta's vibrant instrumentation.

"Still Here" - Kllo

Melbourne duo Kllo's latest is light and densely nuanced at the same time.

"Strawberry Privilege" - Yves Tumor

This bass-heavy cut from Yves Tumor's latest album radiates a youthful tenderness.

"Covergirl" - Bia

Newcomer Bia is cool, calm, and unbothered on the fiery "COVERGIRL."

"Sweetness" - Sweet Whirl

Melbourne artist Sweet Whirl's "Sweetness" melts like a drop of honey on the tongue.