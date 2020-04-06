Alexander Wang Is Having An Archive Sample Sale To Support COVID-19 Relief

Alexander Wang is opening up his archives to the public in support of COVID-19 relief. The designer announced that beginning Monday, customers will be able to shop the Alexander Wang Vault, which is stocked with exclusive pieces from past seasons.

The Vault, which officially opened to the public at 8 a.m. EST and will close after 72 hours at exactly Thursday at 8 a.m. EST, features items from Wang's women's and men's ready-to-wear collections, his more casual line T by Alexander Wang, as well as accessories, and footwear from earlier collections. Pieces will be available up to 80 off and 20 percent of the sale's net proceeds will go toward the United Nation's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Currently, most pieces are available in a (small) range of sizes, but don't expect it to stay that way for long.

Alexander Wang has been keeping busy while staying isolated. The designer has also launched his own series on IG TV, Staying Home With Alex. On Saturday, Euphoria actress Alexa Demie joined Wang to give him a Euphoria-inspired makeover.

To shop the Alexander Wang Vault, or as Wang put it, to take a "walk down memory Wang," head over to brand's website and get to shopping before everything sells out. Take a look at some of the pieces for sale, below

