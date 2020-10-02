When it comes to finding your next great manicure, look no further than the Instagram feeds of your favorite celebs. From a colorful clashing manicure courtesy of Kylie Jenner to Cardi B's continued reign as the queen of sparkly nails, the best celebrity manicures of 2020 have featured truly remarkable nail art.

In case you missed a chance to double-tap, here's an updated guide to some of the best current celebrity manicures. You'll have to DIY your own look, or place your nails in the trusty hands of a professional, but there are plenty of looks to try, beginning with a Dua Lipa manicure that came with stars.

Below, keep tabs on the latest and greatest celebrity manicures.

Best Celebrity Manicures 2020: Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber celebrated her status as the face of Marc Jacobs Daisy perfume with this floral manicure. The work, painted by Thuy Nguyen, featured a clear base, covered with white daisies. Nguyen added a colored center to each flower, giving the look a fun twist.

Best Celebrity Manicures 2020: Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa got a Monday morning manicure via celebrity nail artist, Mei Kawajiri. For her latest and greatest nail art moment, Lipa chose dark black nail polish, and then gold chains, along with white sparkles were added on top.

Best Celebrity Manicures 2020: Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion mixed black and white stripes for this sleek manicure. Keeping the base of her nail clear, she lined her extra long tips with a touch of subtle color.

Best Celebrity Manicures 2020: Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner put her colorful spin on the clashing trend, rocking one hand that featured green nails, and another that featured orange.

Best Celebrity Manicures 2020: Cardi B

Cardi B covered her nails in colorful crystals, and when placed, the look created a sparkly ombre-like effect with the coloring.

Best Celebrity Manicures 2020: Billie Eilish

Billie took to her signature coffin-shaped nails in stark black with silver gem detailing to match her full Chanel look.

Best Celebrity Manicures 2020: Saweetie

Matching her metallic pink Sophia Webster Flamingo Heels, Saweetie's baby pink manicure features heart-shaped gems.

Best Celebrity Manicures 2020: Rosalía

To celebrate her new single with Travis Scott, TKN, California-based nail artist Yvett G gave nail queen Rosalía a flame-inpsired ombre nail with the song title in shiny silver.

Best Celebrity Manicures 2020: Lalisa Manoban

Blackpink's Lisa went full 3-D with the help of Korean nail artist Park Eunkyung, better known online as Unistella.

Best Celebrity Manicures 2020: Katy Perry

Minimal, but make it cool — thanks to celebrity nail artist Britney Tokyo.

Best Celebrity Manicures 2020: Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer caught them all with this adorable Pokémon manicure, which was also created by Kawajirl.