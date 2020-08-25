Drew Barrymore’s Best ‘90s Beauty Looks Will Make You Want To Dye Your Hair

Starring in many of your favorite '90s rom-coms, Drew Barrymore was also a true beauty icon of the time. Even now, she continues to inspire, often wearing effortless waves and soft makeup. As the founder of Flower Beauty, Barrymore is an expert on all things glamour, and as you look into her beauty past, it's easy to see that the '90s was where it all started. Ahead, click through some of her most iconic '90s beauty routines.