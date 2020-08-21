Festival season might temporarily be on hold, but its beauty influence lives on in the red carpet glam of Vanessa Hudgens. The former Disney Channel star has long incorporated the carefree chic nature of music festival-inspired looks into her beauty glam, using everything from floral details to bright eye makeup. If you find yourself missing the grounds of Indio this year, or you've already start planning your future festival wardrobe, you might want to take a cue from some of Hudgen's best beauty moments.