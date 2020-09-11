Beauty
For Early Halloween plans or your witchy day-to-day.
The Craft was a movie masterclass in '90s beauty, showcasing everything from barely there brows to truly bold lipstick choices. Years after its release, and many of the film's featured trends have come back around, making it easier than ever to take a glam cue from some of the weirdest witches around. Ahead, scroll through the products needed to recreate your best Craft-inspired beauty routine.
Rochelle's entire Craft beauty routine is worth creating for year-round wear. Her glam was defined by dark, matte lips, and amazing, voluminous ringlets.