13 Tinted Facial Sunscreens That’ll Blur And Protect The Skin

For every skin tone and type.

It's easy to remember mascara or lipstick when those are part of your regular routine, but sunscreen application can go easily go forgotten, especially when working from home is becoming the norm. Thankfully, tinted face sunscreens are the best of multiple beauty worlds — acting as a foundation or primer, and as a protectant from harmful sunny rays.

If you're new to tinted face sunscreens, there are plenty of options on the market today, and below, you'll find some of the best ones to use throughout summer 2020 and beyond. While some brands offer sunscreens in shades catered to multiple skin tones, others cater to a wider range of skin tones with formulas that are only lightly tinted, or tinted with a flexible, universally flattering shade.

With options available in multiple SPF options, tinted sunscreens are lightweight, but effective. Adding a dollop of product to your face won't result in caked makeup, and depending on your chosen product, you can expect your skin to shimmer, glow, or look blurred. Before you purchase, give a careful read to the bottle and labels, as tinted face sunscreens can come in variations including solid and liquid. And remember, just because you're wearing tinted face sunscreen doesn't mean you should forget another important area that needs protection — the lips.

Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Laura Mercier

Available in a range of skin tone options, this Sephora favorite is infused with Macadamia and Kukui Seed Oils to hydrate the skin.

MDSolarSciences Mineral Tinted Creme SPF 30 Sunscreen
Dermstore

Ideal for dry skin, this lightweight cream is made up of a noncomedogenic formula packed full of vitamin C, vitamin E, and mineral UVA/UVB filters. Reviewers love the silky texture, and its smooth, patch-free application.

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
Dermstore

Available in 18 nuanced shades, this weightless, tinted serum fuses skincare, makeup, and sun protection for a smoothed, luminous finish. Its formula is packed full of dewy skin favorites like hyaluronic acids, plant-based squalane, and niacinamide.

Sugar Rush™ Skin Treat Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20
Tarte

The light, medium build of this tinted sunscreen enables you to get a seamless application, without caking up your face in product. Online reviewers praised the product for its blurring effect, noting that it doesn't leave skin oily and looks natural when applied.

UnSun Mineral Tinted Sunscreen SPF 30
UnSun

Available in two variations — medium/dark skin tones and light/medium skin tones — Unsun has earned rave reviews for its tinted face sunscreen. Along with offering protection from the sun, this product also minimizes pores, moisturizes skin, and can act as a primer for makeup.

NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Sephora

This is a fave among Sephora shoppers, as many love the moisturizer's ability to blend seamlessly into their skin. Ingredients including Mineral Rich Sea Water and Vitamin C derivative combine to create a lightweight, hydrating formula.

CoTz Face Moisture Lightly Tinted Sunscreen SPF 35
Ulta

The light tint of this option makes for a universally flattering shade of product. This can be worn under your makeup, or alone, and it promises lightweight, unseen coverage.

Neutrogena Visibly Even Daily Moisturizer SPF 30
Target

Created for even the most sensitive of skin, the Visibly Even moisturizer can be worn daily. Formulated with Essential Soy to help reduce skin discoloration, Target shoppers love this product for its lightweight feel.

Suntegrity Skincare 5-In-1 Natural Moisturizing Face Sunscreen SPF 30
Dermstore

If more coverage is what you’re after, Suntegrity’s tinted SPF 30 was designed to help even out skin tone in a flash — so much so that it can also be used as a primer or lightweight foundation.

PÜR 4-In-1 Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20
Ulta

A true multipurpose makeup must-have, this Pür product acts as a moisturizer, primer, foundation, and sunscreen. Online reviewers called the product dewy and nourishing, noting that in some cases, a dollop of this is all they need in the way of makeup for the day.

Umbra Tinte™ Physical Daily Defense SPF 30
Drunk Elephant

Only a hint of tint is added to this Drunk Elephant fave, making for a universally flattering shade of product. Ingredients include virgin marula oil to nourish the skin, and aloe vera leaf extract to reduce redness.

Australian Gold Botanical Sunscreen Tinted Face Mineral Lotion SPF 50 (3 Oz.)
Amazon

Offering SPF 50, this mineral lotion comes with a non-greasy formula that leaves skin looking dewy, and glowing, without too much shine.

Sun Bum Mineral SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Face Lotion
Amazon

Get a matte-like finish with the application of this sunscreen. Lightweight and silky, you won't even notice this on your skin.