It's easy to remember mascara or lipstick when those are part of your regular routine, but sunscreen application can go easily go forgotten, especially when working from home is becoming the norm. Thankfully, tinted face sunscreens are the best of multiple beauty worlds — acting as a foundation or primer, and as a protectant from harmful sunny rays.

If you're new to tinted face sunscreens, there are plenty of options on the market today, and below, you'll find some of the best ones to use throughout summer 2020 and beyond. While some brands offer sunscreens in shades catered to multiple skin tones, others cater to a wider range of skin tones with formulas that are only lightly tinted, or tinted with a flexible, universally flattering shade.

With options available in multiple SPF options, tinted sunscreens are lightweight, but effective. Adding a dollop of product to your face won't result in caked makeup, and depending on your chosen product, you can expect your skin to shimmer, glow, or look blurred. Before you purchase, give a careful read to the bottle and labels, as tinted face sunscreens can come in variations including solid and liquid. And remember, just because you're wearing tinted face sunscreen doesn't mean you should forget another important area that needs protection — the lips.

