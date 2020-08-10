Beauty
13 Tinted Facial Sunscreens That’ll Blur And Protect The Skin
For every skin tone and type.
It's easy to remember mascara or lipstick when those are part of your regular routine, but sunscreen application can go easily go forgotten, especially when working from home is becoming the norm. Thankfully, tinted face sunscreens are the best of multiple beauty worlds — acting as a foundation or primer, and as a protectant from harmful sunny rays.
If you're new to tinted face sunscreens, there are plenty of options on the market today, and below, you'll find some of the best ones to use throughout summer 2020 and beyond. While some brands offer sunscreens in shades catered to multiple skin tones, others cater to a wider range of skin tones with formulas that are only lightly tinted, or tinted with a flexible, universally flattering shade.
With options available in multiple SPF options, tinted sunscreens are lightweight, but effective. Adding a dollop of product to your face won't result in caked makeup, and depending on your chosen product, you can expect your skin to shimmer, glow, or look blurred. Before you purchase, give a careful read to the bottle and labels, as tinted face sunscreens can come in variations including solid and liquid. And remember, just because you're wearing tinted face sunscreen doesn't mean you should forget another important area that needs protection — the lips.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Nylon’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
The light, medium build of this tinted sunscreen enables you to get a seamless application, without caking up your face in product. Online reviewers praised the product for its blurring effect, noting that it doesn't leave skin oily and looks natural when applied.
Available in two variations — medium/dark skin tones and light/medium skin tones — Unsun has earned rave reviews for its tinted face sunscreen. Along with offering protection from the sun, this product also minimizes pores, moisturizes skin, and can act as a primer for makeup.
This is a fave among Sephora shoppers, as many love the moisturizer's ability to blend seamlessly into their skin. Ingredients including Mineral Rich Sea Water and Vitamin C derivative combine to create a lightweight, hydrating formula.
A true multipurpose makeup must-have, this Pür product acts as a moisturizer, primer, foundation, and sunscreen. Online reviewers called the product dewy and nourishing, noting that in some cases, a dollop of this is all they need in the way of makeup for the day.