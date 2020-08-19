Beauty
An extremely powerful decade.
The early 2000s are known for a lot of things, but the iconic beauty trends and cult-favorite teen films they left us with are at the top of the list. Whether they were about navigating high school or coming of age lessons, the best movies of the era serve as a time capsule for '00s beauty — from butterfly clips and blue eyeshadow to colorful chunky highlights and tons of bronzer.
Ahead, click through for a look back at some of the best teen movies that defined a generation — and the beauty it bought into.