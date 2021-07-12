Beauty
Poofs, bandanas, and side bangs. Oh my!
Now that every Y2K beauty trend is new again, it’s time to pay tribute to the original iterations from whence they came. Hairstyles in the 2000s were truly something else. They were sometimes extreme, usually overcomplicated, but always fun.
Ahead, tap through to see 13 iconic Y2K hair trends and styles we still can’t stop thinking about.
Why stick to one style when you can wear two? Small haphazard braids make you look festival-ready with minimal effort.