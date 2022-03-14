The 2022 BAFTA Awards Brought Back Classic Glamour

The 75th British Academy of Film Awards were presented on Sunday, March 13. After going virtual in 2021, the return to the red carpet took place at London's Royal Albert Hall, bringing with it some of our favorite celebrities. As always, the awards guests brought an evening filled with beauty inspiration, in particular this year, leaning on classic looks from winged eyeliner, to red lips, and old Hollywood waves. It feels safe to say the basics of glamour are back.

Tap through for the best hair and makeup looks from the 2022 BAFTA Awards.