The 2022 Billboard Music Awards Brought Out The Best of Rockstar Beauty

The Billboard Music Awards were held on Sunday, May 15 in Las Vegas. In between the red carpet arrivals, the performances, and the awards, it was a big night for our favorite musicians. However, it was also a big night for black eyeliner. Everywhere you looked, celebrities were stunning in their rock-n-roll-inspired beauty looks, whether they opted for darkly lined eyes and smokey shadow, extra-long tousled hair, or rockstar nails. Leave it to music’s fun night out to bring out everyone’s rebellious side.

