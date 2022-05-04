1920s Finger Waves Were The Defining Hairstyle of the 2022 Met Gala

While many Met Gala outfits were decisive about whether they adhered to the “gilded glamour” theme, the hair and makeup at the event delivered glamour in bucketloads, with vintage trends resurfacing for the extravagant annual event. The most dominant hairstyle seen on Monday night’s red carpet was finger waves, a classic S-shaped hairstyle synonymous with the 1920s and icons during that period like Josephine Baker. Having reemerged in the '90s thanks to the likes of Missy Elliott and Lil' Kim, finger waves once again have officially returned to the fashion trend cycle as part of the ‘90s resurgence. Exhibit A: The 2022 Met Gala was full of sleek and shapely finger wave moments.

Tap through for all of the glamorous Met Gala attendees who opted for the vintage hairstyle.