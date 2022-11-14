Taylor Swift Wore A “Cat Eye Sharp Enough To Kill A Man” To The MTV EMAs

The 2022 MTV EMAs were held this past Sunday, November 13. Hosted by international celebrity power couple Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, the awards wer held at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany, bringing together and honoring the best artists and music in pop culture. Among them, Taylor Swift was the top winner, taking home four awards— best artist, best video, best pop, and best long-form video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”, but she was also a big winner on the red carpet with a sultry look from the superstar.

Ahead, check out Taylor’s glam, and the rest of the best beauty moments of the night.