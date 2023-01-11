13 Best Beauty Looks From the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

The 80th annual Golden Globes took place on Tuesday, January 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills California. After a year without televised awards, the Golden Globes returned with a splash, gathering together all of the biggest television and movie stars of the past year in one place. Of course, to go with the red carpet gowns, our favorite stars got equally glammed with hair and makeup.

Tap ahead for the best beauty moments of the 2023 Golden Globes.