BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Jenna Ortega ar...
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

13 Best Beauty Looks From the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

From Jenna Ortega’s shag to Margot Robbie’s perfect Barbie look.

The 80th annual Golden Globes took place on Tuesday, January 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills California. After a year without televised awards, the Golden Globes returned with a splash, gathering together all of the biggest television and movie stars of the past year in one place. Of course, to go with the red carpet gowns, our favorite stars got equally glammed with hair and makeup.

Tap ahead for the best beauty moments of the 2023 Golden Globes.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Margot Robbie

Hair: Bryce Scarlett

Makeup: Pati Dubroff using Chanel, Image Skincare, and ALLEVEN

