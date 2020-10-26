3 Beauty Routines Inspired By Megan Fox In “Jennifer’s Body”

Beauty
For halloween and beyond.
Nearly a decade after its release, and Jennifer's Body has finally reached the cult classic status it always deserved. Filled with memorable scenes, the movie also perfectly captured the high school Queen Bee, or in this, Queen Demon, beauty routine. Ahead, take a stroll through some of Jennifer's beauty moments.
