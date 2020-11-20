Tanisha Pina
Urban Decay/Macy's

Beauty

7 Best Black Eyeliners That’ll Help You Master Every Eye Trend

From Maybelline to Marc Jacobs.

While trends come and go, a classic black eyeliner has remained one of the most important makeup mainstays to have in one's beauty arsenal. Throughout the many possible (embarrassing) phases of adolescence — mall goth, scene, basic suburban teen — to present day, the versatile tool is crucial to beauty routines everywhere.

Here, a look at the ones you need to know. Click through to see some of the best black eyeliners to help you master every formative trend, past and present, ahead.

fb
tw

Tap