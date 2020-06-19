If only one thing in the beauty industry has stayed the same over the last few years, it's that there's still an eerie distrust of even the best natural and aluminum-free deodorants on the market today. It's not for the lack of trying, either — there are countless Google results for search combinations including "natural deodorants" and "actually work." If this sounds like all too familiar a situation, quarantine might just be the best time to pick your search back up.

According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Alicia Barba, many people benefit from allowing their body the time to adjust to a new deodorant — especially if it's natural and/or aluminum-free. "It all depends on your body! Many do experience an adjustment period when they switch, which may lead to some smell or more sweat, which is perfectly normal," she tells NYLON. "This period for most people can be anywhere from two to four weeks, depending on your body — some people adjust right away."