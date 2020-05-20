7 Clean Beauty Brands Your Skin Will Love

The beauty industry has stepped up big time when it comes to clean, non-toxic skin care. A few years ago, “clean” meant choosing between a small selection of indie brands that weren’t exactly standouts on our shelves. Not to mention, the only retailers that carried them were health food stores, making them generally less accessible. Now, with the clean beauty movement at its peak, both indie and established beauty brands have gone massively mainstream. Retailers like Sephora and Target have created clean beauty categories that are filled with endless options. From sustainable packaging to cruelty-free formulas with safe ingredients, there’s never been a better time to make the switch to a clean beauty routine (especially with so many of us stuck at home).

However, navigating the natural world (which is now massive) can be overwhelming, which is why we’ve rounded up a list of tried-and-true clean beauty brands your skin will love – and our favorite products from each. From a cult-fave exfoliating mask that’ll give you glow-ier skin to a luxuriously rose-scented body lotion that’ll moisturize without stickiness, scroll ahead and shop our favorite clean skin-care selects.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Love Beauty And Planet

This Amazon best seller is formulated with murumuru butter (a moisturizing ingredient extracted from nuts of palm trees found in the Amazon Rainforest) and glycerin to protect and hydrate skin. The delightful rose-scented lotion is also vegan, cruelty-free, and is packaged in a recycled bottle.

Ren Clean Skincare

Sensitive-skin peeps, this one's for you. Part of the brand's Evercalm collection, this mask calms red, irritated skin in just ten minutes. Its key ingredient, white mushroom extract, acts as a topical analgesic to block itchiness and irritation. It also has the "Clean at Sephora" stamp of approval.

Drunk Elephant

This 20 minute at-home peel will leave your skin clearer, brighter, and smoother to the touch. Drunk Elephant’s T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial is formulated with 25% AHAs (a combo of glycolic, tartaric, lactic, and citric acids) and 2% BHA (salicylic acid) to remove dead skin cells and resurface your face. It’s also packed with calming ingredients, like niacinamide, along with powerful antioxidants to combat irritation for those with sensitive skin. And of course, no harmful ingredients here, either.

Youth To The People

Known as a juice cleanse for your face, this refreshing gel cleanser washes away dirt without stripping the skin thanks to its sulfate- and alcohol-free formula. Antioxidants like kale, spinach, and green tea work together to keep skin clear, glowing, and pH-balanced.

goop by Juice Beauty

Yes, this product does have a hefty price tag, but you're paying for good, clean ingredients that work. Goop's Replenishing Night Cream contains approximately 89% organic content and is formulated to give you brighter and firmer skin while you sleep. Key ingredients include aloe, shea butter, hyaluronic acid, and botanical extracts for all-around happier skin come morning.

bareMinerals

This OG clean beauty brand has been around for 25 years, and it's coveted mineral foundation has only five ingredients! It protects skin from UV light and covers up blemishes for those last-minute Zoom meetings.

Nécessaire

What comes to mind when we think of Nécessaire? Luxurious, clean, and trendy. The Body Exfoliator will upgrade your shower experience and gently soften your skin. Choose from two different scents (sandalwood or eucalyptus) or the fragrance-free version, and use once a week to slough away dull, dry skin.