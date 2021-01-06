Lauren Rearick

7 Soothing Under-Eye Masks Under $25

From Peace Out to Milk Makeup.

When it comes to partaking in a beauty mask, faces often get all the love. While there's few things as soothing or rewarding as the feeling of a good face mask, one area of your skin could also likely use some attention.

The all important under-eye area often receives the brunt of sleepless nights and days spent staring at screens. Puffiness and dark circles might be a common skincare woe, but both can easily be avoided and treated. There are countless under-eye patches made for solving your every under-eye woe, and while you can definitely splurge on a cream or mask that promises to do it all, here are seven options that retail for under $25.

As the name of the product would so helpfully suggest, under-eye patches are intended to be worn directly under your eyes. Shaped to fit snugly on the face, under-eye patches target many common skincare conditions, and in some cases, patches can also provide some much needed hydration to the face.

Get to know, and shop, the best affordable under-eye patches.

Soap & Glory Puffy Eye Attack Super-Hydrating Under-Eye Brightening Hydrogel Patches
Ulta

For an affordable $5, you can brighten and hydrate your under-eye area with patches featuring cucumber fruit juice, and a tripeptide that reduces puffiness.

Peace Out Puffy Under-Eye Patches
Sephora

Containing buzzy and beneficial skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, the Peace Out under-eye patches earn top marks from shoppers for reducing puffiness and under-eye darkness.

Energy Boost Eye Patches
Ciaté London

Banish under-eye puffiness and look totally cute with these smiley-covered patches from Ciaté London and Smiley World. The hydro-gel patches are dry-infused with cica and cacao extract, as well as copper peptides. Apply directly to the under-eye area for a soothing skin experience.

Milk Makeup Cooling Water Eye Patches
Sephora

Infused with caffeine, lavender, and sea-water, Milk Makeup's cooling eye patches were made to soothe and depuff the under-eye area, as well as reduce redness.

Tonymoly Moisture Boost Hydrogel Eye Patches
Ulta

Hyaluronic acid and sea water fill these eye patches with moisture that's rich in minerals. Place these under your eyes for a lessening of fine lines and wrinkles, and reap the benefits of a formula that also helps the skin create a protective barrier.

Pacifica Eye Bright Undereye Vitamin C Patches
Target

Vitamin C is known for its skin brightening abilities, which makes it a perfect addition in these patches, which reduce under-eye darkness.

tarte SEA Pack Your Bags Undereye Patches
Sephora

Four patches, featuring algae and marine flower extracts, as well as conditioning coconut oil, are included in this pack. Made for multiple skin types, the patches were made to reduce dryness, dark circles, as well as unwanted fine lines and wrinkles.