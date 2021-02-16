Beauty
Not a strand out of place.
There's nothing worse than doing a slick-backed hair look only for it to look not-so-slicked by the end of the day. We know the struggle of keeping your hair nice and smooth with out a strand out of place.
Up ahead, are 8 hair products to help give your hair that tight super glue-like hold without the actual (industrial!) glue.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Nylon’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.