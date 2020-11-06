9 Best Brands For Hair Extensions, From Clip-Ins to Bundles

Beauty
When its time to switch things up.
Hair extensions, be they clip-ins or bundles, will always be a hot commodity in the hair world. As Ariana Grande-inspired high ponytails and colorful lace front wigs trends stay on the rise, check out nine of the best hair extension brands and companies to try, ahead.
We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.