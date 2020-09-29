9 New Fall 2020 Fragrances To Switch Up Your Seasonal Scent

Beauty
From luxe classics like Marc Jacobs to indie newcomers like Ellis Brooklyn.
While most beauty products can (and should) be used year 'round despite how they may be marketed, fragrance is the one category that is worth a seasonal switch-up. Especially as we slip into fall — the season with arguably the most olfactory sensations — brands are offering deeper notes to help you lean into the moment.
Whether you prefer crisp florals or deep, woody notes, there is something for everyone amidst the latest fragrance launches of Fall 2020. Click through to see some of the highlights, from Gucci to Heretic.
