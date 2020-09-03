Beauty
From serums to brow gels.
Brows are having a moment — but when are they not? Once a beauty trend that was best served as a thin, barely-there line, eyebrows are have been trending towards thick and natural for the last few years. In case you need a little help achieving this look (or are just leaning into your quarantine grow-out) there are more product options than ever — including gels, pencils, and serums — that will give you your best and biggest brows ever.
Ahead, scroll through some of the best product picks for getting full, natural-looking brows.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Nylon’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.