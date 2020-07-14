Beauty
The rumored and the upcoming launches you'll want in on.
There is simply no shortage of celebrity beauty brands. Within the last few years, just about every star has stepped into the beauty space. Keeping tabs on ever star-studded release can certainly prove difficult, but this guide is here to help, with a listing of some of the newest celebrity beauty brands.
You likely can't gain access to the team of beauty talent helping celebs achieve their red carpet glam, but makeup created by some of Hollywood's biggest names is the next best thing. Ahead, get to know some of the new and notable celebrity beauty brands.
Launch Date: July 17
After years of serving as a leading influencer and makeup artist in the beauty YouTube community, Patrick Starrr confirmed the upcoming launch of One/Size. Set to debut later in July, the collection will be sold exclusively through Sephora, and was described by Starrr as a “love letter” to his supporters.