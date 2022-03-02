13 ’90s and ’00s Blowout Hairstyles You’ll Want to Recreate Now

Whether it’s due to the return of the Rachel haircut (prompted by Friends: The Reunion last year) or the Y2K beauty revival, the big blowout is back. The popularity of the look has also brought with it the rise of new hairdryers and stylers like the Dyson Airwrap, which went viral last year on TikTok.

Characterized by adding bounce and gloss to your favorite layered haircuts, the ’90s and ’00s were filled with iconic blowouts. Here’s the best of the best to inspire your next good hair day.