A Look Back At Aaliyah’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments

Beauty
The artist encapsulated the best beauty trends of the '90s and '00s.
Aaliyah's influence was far-reaching, touching the worlds of music, fashion, and beauty. Before her tragic death in 2001, the R&B star had inspired countless beauty routines, and M.A.C. Cosmetics had even created a collection in her honor. Ahead, scroll through some of her best beauty moments.
Embracing a truly '90s trend, Aaliyah wore a shade of rich purple lipstick for this outing. She also wore a deep side part, with bangs that hid one of her eyes.