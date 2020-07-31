Lauren Rearick
A Look Back At Aaliyah’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments

The artist encapsulated the best beauty trends of the '90s and '00s.

Aaliyah's influence was far-reaching, touching the worlds of music, fashion, and beauty. Before her tragic death in 2001, the R&B star had inspired countless beauty routines, and M.A.C. Cosmetics had even created a collection in her honor. Ahead, scroll through some of her best beauty moments.

Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives

1996, Vibe Magazine

Embracing a truly '90s trend, Aaliyah wore a shade of rich purple lipstick for this outing. She also wore a deep side part, with bangs that hid one of her eyes.

