Hello Kitty Is Back With Another ColourPop Collection
And this time, she brought friends.
Hello Kitty and ColourPop have arrived to brighten up your winter glam. In what's truly the dream collaboration, ColourPop has teamed up with Sanrio for the release of a Hello Kitty and Friends holiday collection.
Reuniting nearly four years after the release of an initial ColourPop x Sanrio collection, this 2020 edition brings pastel colors, sparkle, and a Hello Kitty that's ready to hit the slopes to your vanity. Launching on ColourPop.com on December 4 and on Ulta.com on December 6, the line includes multiple products, ranging in price from $9 to $98.
Debuting to coincide with the 60th anniversary of Hello Kitty, the entire collection features detailed odes to the character and her friends. Along with animated winter-scapes that cover various product boxes, Hello Kitty's face and bow show up inside palettes and as lids.
Cute details aside, the collection is expansive, and would make a perfect gift for the Hello Kitty fan in your life. The 9-pan Snow Much Fun palette comes with matte and shimmer shades in hues that include a soft pink and a cool lilac, while the Big Surprise LUX Gloss Trio features a selection of sheer shades made for coating your lips in gloss.Adding to the sparkle is a Snow Cute Glitter Gel Mini Kit, which includes four mini Glitterally Obsessed Glitter Gels.
Rounding out the collection is a Snow Kissed Lip Care Kit, with Peppermint Cookie Lippie Scrub and a Lip Mask, and two blushes, which both come packaged inside a mirrored palette.
