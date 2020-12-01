Hello Kitty and ColourPop have arrived to brighten up your winter glam. In what's truly the dream collaboration, ColourPop has teamed up with Sanrio for the release of a Hello Kitty and Friends holiday collection.

Reuniting nearly four years after the release of an initial ColourPop x Sanrio collection, this 2020 edition brings pastel colors, sparkle, and a Hello Kitty that's ready to hit the slopes to your vanity. Launching on ColourPop.com on December 4 and on Ulta.com on December 6, the line includes multiple products, ranging in price from $9 to $98.

Debuting to coincide with the 60th anniversary of Hello Kitty, the entire collection features detailed odes to the character and her friends. Along with animated winter-scapes that cover various product boxes, Hello Kitty's face and bow show up inside palettes and as lids.

Cute details aside, the collection is expansive, and would make a perfect gift for the Hello Kitty fan in your life. The 9-pan Snow Much Fun palette comes with matte and shimmer shades in hues that include a soft pink and a cool lilac, while the Big Surprise LUX Gloss Trio features a selection of sheer shades made for coating your lips in gloss.Adding to the sparkle is a Snow Cute Glitter Gel Mini Kit, which includes four mini Glitterally Obsessed Glitter Gels.

Rounding out the collection is a Snow Kissed Lip Care Kit, with Peppermint Cookie Lippie Scrub and a Lip Mask, and two blushes, which both come packaged inside a mirrored palette.

