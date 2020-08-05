After years of her glowing skincare journey making headlines and major magazine covers, Alicia Keys is finally getting into the beauty business with e.l.f. Beauty, the iconic and affordable brand that has reached cult-favorite status over the years for its commitment to inclusive, accessible, and cruelty-free products. Unlike a fleeting collaboration, the brand announced on Wednesday, August 5 that it would be creating an entirely new lifestyle beauty brand with Keys.

"We are beyond thrilled to leverage our strengths to help realize Alicia’s vision, as it not only aligns with our mission to make the best of beauty accessible, but infuses it with an even deeper dimension," Tarang Amin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, e.l.f. Beauty, shared in the press release. "As a brand builder, I’m excited and very energized about the opportunities for us to reach new audiences in creative ways and to continue to lead in category innovation."

Set to launch in 2021, details surrounding the brand are relatively scarce, but according to a press release shared with NYLON, it'll aim to set itself apart by honing in on intention, and honoring the rituals in daily life with inclusivity and authenticity at the forefront of its ethos. While there's no word on what exact products or categories will be available, the press release did note consumers can expect "skin-loving, dermatologist-developed, and cruelty-free products," available online and through exclusive retail partners.

"Alicia is not just an icon, she is an inspiration. Her perspective on beauty is soulful and timeless. Together we are painting the highest vision to blaze a new trail in beauty," said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer or e.l.f. Beauty and President of the new beauty brand with Keys. "Alicia inspires millions of people everyday. And now, more than ever, the world is craving a vision that is more than skin deep."