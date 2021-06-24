Daily rituals that benefit the mind, body, and spirit are at the core of Keys Soulcare. So it makes sense that in addition to the original product offerings that rolled out last year, there’s now a body-care line joining Alicia Keys’s Keys Soulcare family. And the formulas continue the tradition of being gentle, nourishing, and thoughtful.

Keys collaborated with Dr. Renee Snyder, a board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of W3LL PEOPLE, on all the products, which focus not just on being clean and cruelty-free but also on the deeper benefits of self-care. The Keys Soulcare product lineup that debuted in 2020, for example, includes a relaxing sage-scented candle, a purifying mask with sandalwood, and a water-activated exfoliating powder — all beautifully packaged in purple glass vials, bottles, and jars. The new body-care line expands upon that and features three unique treatments that target hydration and cleansing: the Rich Nourishing Body Cream, Sacred Body Oil, and Renewing Body + Hand Wash.

The formulations mindfully combine naturally-derived ingredients (like manuka honey and minerals) with proven actives (such as acids) and gentle moisturizers (like ceramides) — all while being free of additives including parabens and sulfates. They’re designed to be effective yet delicate enough for all skin types, and each ladders back to a soul-nurturing ritual. Uniquely, the products also come with suggested mantras and affirmations, promoting skin care to a ceremony of self-love.

