Beauty
From The Hunger Games to the Academy Awards red carpet.
As the current and first face of Fenty Beauty, you know that Amandla Stenberg is accustomed to setting their own trends in the world of beauty. From their days as a young star on The Hunger Games to appearances at international film festivals, Stenberg's beauty evolution has been one to watch. Ahead, you can take a look back at some of their most memorable moments in beauty.
As a young star in The Hunger Games franchise, Amandla Stenberg made one of their first red carpet appearances with soft swooping curls and a pink-tinted lip color.