Angèle’s Met Gala Beauty Came Down to One Final Touch — EXCLUSIVE

A truly successful Met Gala look comes down to the details: the nails, the jewels, the tailoring — and for Angèle, the scent. “I’ve seen my face all over the city, on billboards and on outdoor screens, since I arrived in New York — it’s surreal,” says the French pop singer and new face of Chanel Chance fragrances. “Wearing Chanel Chance Eau Splendide tonight feels like a little secret I carry with me, but it is also my lucky charm now. It reminds me to stay open to surprises — I also chose to wear the color of the campaign, lilac.”

For her second Met Gala with Chanel, the singer interpreted the theme with a look inspired by Chanel’s Fall/Winter 1991/92 collection (a full four years before the singer was born!), in a custom lilac bustier dress, topped off with a leather jacket and plenty of Chanel High & Fine jewelry.

Courtesy of CHANEL

Makeup artist Ruby Mazuel highlighted the look with smoky eye using Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in Noir Intense, Le Volume de Chanel Mascara in Noir, and Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow in Tissé Essentiel, and perfectly nude lip thanks to the Rouge Coco Flash Hydrating Vibrant Shine Lip Colour in Easy, Le Crayon Lèvres Longwear Lip Pencil in Beige Naturel, and Hydra Beauty Micro Sérum Lèvres Intense Replenishing Hydration. That hydration, Angèle says, is key to good beauty — that and a spritz of Chance. (And if you want to copy the look, Chanel is making it easy to shop in one place.

Here, read more about the singers prep for the big night, and see exclusive BTS photos.

What was the inspiration behind your look for tonight?

I'm wearing a custom Chanel look tonight: a lilac, taffeta bustier, a long skirt adorned with delicate drapes, a matching bow, and of course, a signature camellia. My jacket and belt are from the Chanel Patrimoine collection, which, I feel, brings this beautiful sense of heritage and history to the look.

To add a little edge, the look goes with this amazing black, leather biker jacket. I love how it contrasts with the softness of the bustier. It’s feminine, bold, and timeless. The original look was the look in the Ready-to-Wear Fall-Winter 1991/92 collection. The contrast adds that rebellious Chanel spirit, which feels so right for tonight. I feel strong, feminine, and a little bit like I’m in a dream honestly!

Courtesy of CHANEL Courtesy of CHANEL Courtesy of CHANEL Courtesy of CHANEL 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

How are you feeling heading in to the night compared to your first Met? Are there any lessons you learned from the first time around?

I think I’m a little calmer this time, but more excited at the same time. My first Met Gala felt like a dream - I was a little overwhelmed, and in the middle or my tour, so things were going crazy in my head. You don’t quite realize how magical and surreal it all is until you’re in it. I’ve learned to slow down and really take in every moment, and to always test-walk your shoes. Always.

What is your favorite memory from your first Met Gala? Is there anyone you are hoping to see tonight?

One of my favorite memories was the little moment in the car just before arriving. I met Whitney Peak that day and our friendship started. I am looking forward to seeing her again, but we also already hung out in the city a few days ago (and maybe showed each other our Met Gala looks... maybe).

Two years ago, as I was walking up the steps, I realized I was surrounded by so many artists and creative and inspiring people, whom I have admired for years, and it felt truly amazing. Tonight, I’m hoping to cross paths with some friends that I haven’t seen in a while.

What is your biggest beauty tip before getting ready, as well as after when the night is over?

I think hydration, inside and out, is the most important. When I can, I also get a good facial massage. It makes everything go on smoother and it feels amazing. I also drink as much water as I can when the night is over. It is also so important to clean and hydrate your skin before going to bed.

Courtesy of CHANEL Courtesy of CHANEL Courtesy of CHANEL Courtesy of CHANEL 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4