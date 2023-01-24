11 Aquarius-Inspired Nail Art Ideas For the Unpredictable Season

It’s well known that Aquarius placements are the weirdos of the zodiac signs, but in the best way possible. Extremely creative, intelligent, and independent, these air signs march to the beat of their own drum. As we dive deep into the astrological season of the water barer (which runs from January 20 to February 18), it’s the perfect time to throw out any rule book you have when it comes to manicures.

Ahead, 11 nail art ideas that channel the rebellious Aquarius spirit.