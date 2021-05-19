9 Of A$AP Rocky’s Prettiest Beauty Moments Yet

Beauty
The rapper and fashion icon has been named “The Prettiest Man Alive.”
If you’re tuned into the rap and hip-hop space, you’ve heard A$AP Rocky refer to himself as “pretty” multiple times — and likely thought it yourself, too. Well, you wouldn’t be alone, as GQ has officially named him “The Prettiest Man Alive.”
We obviously agree. Next to his witty rhymes and his impeccable fashion sense, it’s his signature braided hair, perfect smile, and super high cheekbones that do it for us.
Ahead, tap through to see nine of the rapper’s prettiest beauty moments yet.