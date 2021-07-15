Laura Pitcher
Courtesy of Flowerbed Nails

Beauty

5 Brands That Will Help You Master Nail Art At Home

Intricate nail designs are no longer only attainable at the salon.

Detailed nail art is usually best left to the professionals but a growing number of brands are offering a quick DIY fix. Chic press-ons and decals are making it cool to admit your nails are stick-ons.

From 90’s inspired nail stickers to gel look-alike nail wraps, tap through for the most salon-worthy nail designs that you can create in the comfort of you own home.

@manime.co / Instagram

ManiMe

ManiMe nail wraps are custom-fit to your nail shape with the help of pictures you take on your phone. Coming in a wide range of colors and patterns, these are perfect for gel lovers, with an easy stick-on application.

fb
tw

Tap