Are Augustinus Bader’s Celeb-Loved Products Worth It? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Among the never-ending stream of beauty products flooding your social media feeds, you'll find the occasional standout that seemingly everyone is talking about. Take, for example, Augustinus Bader. Even if you don't consider yourself a luxury skin care devotee, it's likely that you've seen the brand’s blue and rose gold bottles while scrolling Instagram on more than one occasion. The science-driven line was developed by biomedical scientist and physician, Augustinus Bader, and it counts half of Hollywood as fans, including Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Lizzo, and Victoria Beckham. The only downside is that the brand’s products come with pretty hefty price tags, which makes them less than accessible for many. But Augustinus Bader has put over 30 years of research into its innovations, is committed to giving back, and even offers ways to help you save a few bucks. Keep reading to find out more.

What Makes Augustinus Bader Unique?

The main factor that sets Augustinus Bader apart from its competitors is the expertise that has gone into its TFC8 patented technology, which powers each of its products. Without totally taking you back to science class, the technology was developed by Professor Bader over the course of 30 years, and it works at a cellular level to leave the skin healthier, firmer, and stronger with continued use. Bader himself is renowned in the medical community for his expertise in stem cell biology and regenerative medicine, having dedicated a significant portion of his career to researching and developing topical treatments for wound healing.

The combination of cutting-edge biotechnology and potent botanical ingredients has helped earn the brand dozens of international beauty awards since its launch just four years ago. Most notably, Augustinus Bader was named The Greatest Skincare Of All Time by WWD Beauty Inc.

What About The Brand's Social Impact?

Another appealing factor of Augustinus Bader is its commitment to making sustainable and charitable choices. To reduce environmental impact, the ingredients used in all of the brand's products are sustainably sourced, and the brand is continuously updating its packaging to be more recyclable and use less plastic. Augustinus Bader has also partnered with non-profit environmental organizations like One Tree Planted, The World Land Trust, and The Woodland Trust to offset its carbon footprint, with the ultimate goal of going carbon neutral. All of the brand's products are cruelty-free, and many of them are even vegan.

Additionally, the brand's efforts to help the global community include charitable partnerships, responsive donations, and donated sales supporting everyone from frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic to Black Lives Matter and Every Mother Counts. After each purchase you make directly through the Augustinus Bader website, 5% of your order value will be donated to whichever charity you choose from among the brand's partners.

Which Products Are Worth The Splurge?

Obviously, everyone's skin is different, and what works for your friend (or a celeb you wish was your friend) won't necessarily work for you. Even so, there are a few best-sellers from Augustinus Bader that are a solid place to start. And once you're hooked, you can sign up for the brand's auto-replenish program to save as much as 20% on their products. There's also a loyalty points program for your purchases, which helps you save money in the long run while also setting you up with a free birthday gift and early access to new launches.

The Rich Cream

Easily the brand's most popular product, The Rich Cream focuses on immediately hydrating and plumping skin while minimizing damage (e.g. hyperpigmentation and redness) over time, thanks to that TFC8 technology we talked about earlier. Super-nourishing ingredients like argan oil, avocado oil, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E make this moisturizer an especially good choice for dry skin types. Free from potential irritants like parabens, mineral oil, and fragrances, the vegan moisturizer is gentle enough to be used in the morning and at night.

The Cream

For those who consider their skin to be oily or prone to acne, The Cream may be the better moisturizer match. A lightweight lotion that's formulated with the brand's signature TFC8 technology, The Cream contains a gentle form of retinol to help increase skin cell turnover and keep pores clear. To moisturize and soothe, the brand included squalane, ceramides, and aloe vera leaf juice in the formulation. Plus, the addition of vitamin C provides more protection from sun damage as it simultaneously helps boost collagen production. Though this pick isn't vegan, it's still cruelty-free and free of common irritants, including fragrance.

The Discovery Duo

The brand's auto-replenish program and loyalty rewards aren't the only ways to save money. If you're just looking to try their best-selling products without making a massive investment, the travel-size version of Augustinus Bader's The Discovery Duo is your best bet. The mini set includes a half-ounce bottle of The Cream and The Rich Cream for $18 less than the price of the products if you purchased them individually. Plus, trying both moisturizers in the smaller size is a great way to determine which one you like best for your skin.

Shop Augustinus Bader Skin Care Products