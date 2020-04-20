Following the launch of a Barbie-inspired lipstick, your favorite doll that can do it all has expanded into hair care. CHI and Barbie collaborated on a line of limited-edition hair care products, and the complete collection is now available exclusively through Ulta.

The five items in the launch include both hair care items and hair styling tools. In keeping with the Barbie inspiration, products and packaging come in a soft pink hue and Barbie’s familiar logo and scripted font can be found on every product.

For those eager to replicate Barbie’s signature style, the collaboration features a Titanium Curling Iron ($89.99) and Titanium Hairstyling Iron ($99.99). The titanium-based products make styling a lot easier, sealing in shine while locking out humidity. Both irons come with a free, sequined Barbie compact mirror and drawstring bag.

Along with styling products, the Barbie x CHI collaboration features hair care items, including a Volume Booster Liquid Bodifying Glaze ($16), 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray ($16), and Silk Infusion ($29.50). The glaze adds hold and shine to your favorite hairstyle, while the thermal protection spray keeps tresses free of heat damage. The silk infusion was made to be used after styling, and promotes shine and elasticity in hair.

Barbie is certainly branching out beyond her gigs as an astronaut, rockstar, and teacher. The iconic doll has long served as inspiration in the world of fashion and beauty, including a Moschino Barbie, an exclusive Caboodles collection, and a recent PUR makeup collection created in honor of the doll’s 60th anniversary.

Take your pick of the pink products, below.

