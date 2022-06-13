Over 60 Major Beauty Brands Have Come Together In Support of Reproductive Health Care

With restrictions on abortions spreading nationwide, a group of beauty and wellness brands has decided it’s time to take a stand for reproductive health care. Joining forces with the largest network of businesses supporting reproductive rights, Don’t Ban Equality, over 60 major beauty and wellness brands including Glossier, Fenty Beauty, Lush Cosmetics, Goop, and The Body Shop (among many others) have signed a public statement available on the Don’t Ban Equality website.

The statement says that, “there is no equality without access to comprehensive reproductive healthcare.” “Restrictions on reproductive rights hinder our workers in and out of the workplace and negatively affect our efforts to promote equality and diversity at our companies,” it says. “We believe in protecting the well-being of all of the people who keep our companies and communities thriving, day in and out.” Read the full statement and the current complete list of backing brands here:

Don't Ban Equality

The Don’t Ban Equality initiative, launched in 2019, includes hundreds of companies standing against policies that limit people’s personal health decisions. On the movement’s website, they highlight the importance of companies speaking out on this issue. “Increasingly, companies are developing an understanding that the workforce values abortion access and sees the issue as part of gender equity in the workplace,” they say.

Kara Brothers, President and General Manager of Starface, one of the early brands to sign on to the Don’t Ban Equality Beauty and Wellness campaign, said in a press release that it was “imperative” for them to pledge support “with the impending decision of the Supreme Court set to impact reproductive rights.” “Teens and young adults are a huge part of our demographic, and we are committed to creating a world where everyone feels safe and supported to make decisions surrounding their reproductive health,” Brothers says.

The commitment from the brands involved sends a clear message that some of the most influential brands in the beauty industry are dedicated to supporting their customer's right to reproductive health care. "These major and up-and-coming beauty brands touch the lives of millions of women and families across the country, both as employees and customers," said Shantelle Dockett, Associate Director of Corporate Engagement at Planned Parenthood Federation of America. For more information, check out the Don't Ban Equality website.