Beauty
That you’ll probably want to steal from her later.
With Mother’s Day just around the corner, now is the time to get that special mother figure in your life what she really wants. Give the gift of beauty and wellness this year to get her feeling and looking good — from the inside, out.
Tap through to find 13 of the very best picks for Mother’s Day. Trust us, both you and your mom will love these, and we’re betting you’ll want to steal them from her vanity later.
We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.