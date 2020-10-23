Tanisha Pina
Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Bella Hadid’s Beauty Evolution, From LA Teen to International Supermodel

Middle parts, piecey bangs, and lip gloss galore.

While Bella Hadid's modeling career sees her in some extreme beauty looks — from bleached brows to structural updos — her personal, off-duty ones have become just as exciting. From her iconic sleek bun to her recent affinity for '00s era trends, Bella Hadid's best beauty looks are just as easy to copy as they are to double tap.

Ahead, click through for her beauty evolution — from a Beverly Hills teen to one of the world's most prominent supermodels.

Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage

2012, Beverly Hills Lifestyle Magazine Launch Party

At 16 years old, Bella looked like the true daughter of a supermodel, with a bare, glowy face and long beachy waves.

