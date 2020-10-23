While Bella Hadid's modeling career sees her in some extreme beauty looks — from bleached brows to structural updos — her personal, off-duty ones have become just as exciting. From her iconic sleek bun to her recent affinity for '00s era trends, Bella Hadid's best beauty looks are just as easy to copy as they are to double tap.

Ahead, click through for her beauty evolution — from a Beverly Hills teen to one of the world's most prominent supermodels.