Do Not Disturb
10 Best At-Home Beauty Devices & Treatments 2024
Fluffy robe and slippers optional.
We’re firm believers in indulging in the Everything Shower. Give us all the fancy soaps, scrubs, and salves — we’ll execute every single step of the extensive shower ritual while we listen to Charli XCX’s Brat in peace for the hundredth time. Life can be incredibly chaotic, so we might as well turn an everyday act into a simple pleasure, right?
Our at-home beauty routines deserve to level-up, too. Ahead, NYLON staffers and our panel of guest judges divulge the best products for turning any home into a five-star spa. These ultra-soothing, ultra-luxurious products will cater to you from head to toe, from indulgent face masks to tools and devices that are actually legit (read: not gimmicky at all).
Keep scrolling to find a skin-firming LED treatment and Korean cryofacial-like sheet mask that get to work while you unwind after a long day of slaying (and if that means wearing a mask while TikTok scrolling, no judgment). Ahead, see the winners of NYLON’s Beauty Hit List for the best at-home spa products.
The High-Tech Face Mask
Light up your skin care routine… literally. This LED mask automatically switches between red, infrared, and blue light to stimulate collagen production, even skin tone, and combat breakouts, respectively. BDG’s Executive Beauty Director Faith Xue loves how it has a massage-like vibration function that boosts the relaxation vibes and that it turns off automatically after the recommended nine minutes.
The Sweet-Smelling Scrub
The most indulgent body scrub for achieving the dolphin skin of your dreams is right here. Actual sugar crystals slough away dryness without being abrasive, leaving a hydrated veil behind. The deliciously sweet-scented formula “is a treat to use and leaves my skin silky, soft, and moisturized enough to skip moisturizer,” Xue says.
The Luxe Body Wash
The Skin-Tightening Wand
Currentbody has always been ahead of the at-home skin tech curve, and its newest at-home radiofrequency device proves it well. The portable tool fits in the palm of your hand, but delivers serious skin tightening and smoothing results. “Using this device is a self-care moment at the end of every day,” says Xue. “The bonus is that I swear my skin looks tighter after just a few weeks.”
The Skin Refresher
Friends will ask you who your esthetician is after adding this silky skin treatment — recommended by NYLON’s Senior Social Media Strategist Kelly Reed — to your skin-care routine. Exfoliating acids, brightening vitamin C, and retinyl palmitate (a gentle retinol derivative) clear skin stat — without any of the stinging, flaking, and painful extractions of in-office facials.
The Under-Eye Brightener
These eye patches aren’t just gold for the sake of opulence. They are infused with literal gold, which helps smooth, calm, and illuminate tired under eyes with the help of caffeine and niacinamide. Reed sticks them on while she’s getting ready in the morning to take down puffiness.
The Soothing Body Lotion
Consider this a creamy matcha latte for your body. The quick-absorbing formula has a milky green hue courtesy of actual antioxidant-rich matcha, which Reed says keeps itchiness and body acne at bay. You’ll also notice firming and hydration-locking benefits via rambutan and snow mushroom.
The Facial Replacement
This rubber sheet mask was inspired by the brightening benefits of cryotherapy and a matching cooling sensation. Before placing it onto your face, you slather skin in an ampoule spiked with deeply hydrating hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to rejuvenate dry, tired skin. It’s “so refreshing and calms any inflammation,” says beauty expert Sarah Feingold.
The Skin Treat
Niacinamide is one of our favorite skin-care ingredients for calming, hydrating, smoothing, and clarifying our complexions. To increase its efficacy, Onéology encapsulated niacinamide into a freeze-dried tablet that transforms into a jelly serum with some water. “I am obsessed,” says Chelsea Peng, NYLON’s managing editor. “They’re so fun to use.”
The Face Sculptor
You don’t need to be a crystal girly, like Peng, to indulge in the cutest facial massage tool that will ever grace your face. Crystals, like calcite, unakite, and tiger’s eye, are carved into mushroom shapes to provide lymphatic drainage for major depuffing action. Try it along your jaw and between your brows to release facial tension, too.