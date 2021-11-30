Back on the red carpet after a digital-only award ceremony last year, The 2021 Fashion Awards took place, once again, at Royal Albert Hall. Among the recipients and leaders honored were British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, Harris Reed, Telfar Clemens, Simone Rocha (who won the Independent British Brand award), and this year’s LVMH prize winner, Nensi Dojaka. The awards took place under somber circumstances after the announcement of Virgil Abloh’s passing, at the ceremony he was paid tribute and was named one of The Fashion Awards’ “Leaders of Change”

But, at an evening that’s all about fashion, the clothes and the makeup were reliably exciting, bright and celebratory. Tap through to see the best beauty looks to grace the red carpet.