Laura Pitcher
The Best Black Lipstick For The Goth Revival

Here's how to wear the most intense lipstick shade of all.

It’s safe to say that goth fashion is having a big moment right now. Just look at Elliot Page's viral goth platform crocs, the return of punky plaid (cue Olivia Rodrigo), large cross necklaces, and heavy metal jewelry. Even Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement manicure was black and our other favorite celebrity couple right now—Megan Fox and MGK—are definitely channeling gothcore. Just read Megan’s Instagram captions.

When it comes to makeup, there’s perhaps nothing that can transform an everyday look into a goth one like black lipstick can. Last month, Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall wore black lipstick with a black hoodie and Kendall Jenner sported the look with a black wig for Vogue Spain. This week, Travis Barker got a tattoo of black lipstick (Kourtney’s lips of course) to cover up a tattoo of his ex-wife's name, confirming black lipstick as relevant again. NYLON’s own most recent cover shoot features Lily Collins pouting in a few different black-tinged lip colors.

As the darkest of all possible lipstick shades, black lipstick can be intimidating and easy to mess up. You’re going to want to make sure your lips are exfoliated, moisturized, and neatly lined before even applying. It’s also why picking the right formula for you is important to achieve a clean, bold look. Here are the best black lipsticks you’re going to want to try this sullen season.

Best Black Lipsticks 2021

The One For Beginners

Suede Matte Lipstick in Alien
NYX

In a shade aptly named “Alien”, NYX’s soft matte black lipstick is perfect for beginners in a classic tube and at a low price point.

The Easy Lip Stain

Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick in Night Bird
Sephora

It’s easy to get an all-over opaque application of this cream lip color in just a swipe. Plus, the applicator makes it easy to get a precise shape sans liner.

The Fancy One

Rouge à Lèvres Satin Lipstick in 700 Crystal Black
Gucci

Gucci’s take on goth lipstick has a satin finish that makes it look extra luxe, as does the chic gold packaging.

The Super Long-lasting One

Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
Fenty Beauty

Leave it to Rihanna to create a weightless, extra long-wearing, liquid lipstick in a bold pigment that will surely turn heads.

The Multipurpose One

Colour Stick in Destroyer
Byredo

Why stop at black lips? You can use this buildable, multi-use formula on the lips and eyes for a wickedly cool full makeup look.

The Sheer One

Rouge Coco Gloss in Décadent
Chanel

Dip a toe into the trend with an obsidian lip gloss. On bare lips it looks like a moody plum shade, but you can build intensity with more swipes. Or layer it on top of any lipstick to turn any shade a touch more goth.

The Glittery One

Metallic Glitter Lipstick in Sticks and Spells
Milani

Goth can also be glam. This metallic lipstick ups the ante on basic black with sheen and sparkles with a purple shift.

The Balmy One

38˚C/99˚F Lip Treatment in Black
UZU

This is the lip balm of choice for true goths. It’s super nourishing, hydrating, and it’s still black.

The Shadowy One

Enchanted Lip Sheer in Black Locust
Rituel de Fille

Appearing black in the tube but lighter of the lips, this witchy lipstick delivers a more silvery shadow side of black.