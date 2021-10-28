The Best Black Lipstick For The Goth Revival

It’s safe to say that goth fashion is having a big moment right now. Just look at Elliot Page's viral goth platform crocs, the return of punky plaid (cue Olivia Rodrigo), large cross necklaces, and heavy metal jewelry. Even Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement manicure was black and our other favorite celebrity couple right now—Megan Fox and MGK—are definitely channeling gothcore. Just read Megan’s Instagram captions.

When it comes to makeup, there’s perhaps nothing that can transform an everyday look into a goth one like black lipstick can. Last month, Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall wore black lipstick with a black hoodie and Kendall Jenner sported the look with a black wig for Vogue Spain. This week, Travis Barker got a tattoo of black lipstick (Kourtney’s lips of course) to cover up a tattoo of his ex-wife's name, confirming black lipstick as relevant again. NYLON’s own most recent cover shoot features Lily Collins pouting in a few different black-tinged lip colors.

As the darkest of all possible lipstick shades, black lipstick can be intimidating and easy to mess up. You’re going to want to make sure your lips are exfoliated, moisturized, and neatly lined before even applying. It’s also why picking the right formula for you is important to achieve a clean, bold look. Here are the best black lipsticks you’re going to want to try this sullen season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Best Black Lipsticks 2021

