The Best Blue Shampoos for Every Kind of Brunette

Staving off unwanted brassy tones starts in the shower.

Whether you’ve just gone brunette, have deepened your natural shade, or are considering taking the plunge, there’s a common misconception that brown hair is lower maintenance than other hair colors. However, anything from shampooing to sun exposure to heat styling can lead to brown hair looking brassy or dull. That’s where blue shampoo comes in.

Just as purple shampoo has become a staple for blonde maintenance, blue shampoo will maintain the tone of color-treated brunettes or keep natural brown locks vibrant and glossy. It all comes down to simple color theory—blue shampoo counteracts brown hair's underlying orange tones.

By doing a little work to maintain your color at home, you can save money by extending time between your salon visits. Here are the blue shampoos that will pay off in the long run.

Total Results Brass Off Color Depositing Blue Shampoo
Matrix

Matrix’s blue shampoo is also clarifying so it removes any product buildup (ahem, dry shampoo) from your strands while it tones.

No-Poo Blue Anti-Brass Zero Lather Curl Cleanser
DevaCurl

If you have curly brunette hair, DevaCurl's blue shampoo (and frankly their whole product range) is for you.

Cool Brunette
dpHUE

dpHue is known for their color toning products. This one formulated specifically for brunettes will help neutralize yellow, orange, and red tones.

Brownlights Blue Toning Sulfate-Free Shampoo
Redken

This blue shampoo is a great sulfate-free option especially for highlighted and balayaged brunettes.

Blacklight Blue Shampoo
Oligo Professionnel

Blacklight Blue Shampoo is extra moisturizing for drier color-treated strands with the help of amino acids and argan oil.

Brunette Boost
L'ange Hair

This blue shampoo contains lighter blue pigments so it helps to gradually tone hair without staining your hands or shower.

No Orange Shampoo
Fanola

Fanola's No Orange Shampoo works even better as a once-a-week mask. Leave on for up to five minutes and watch brassiness disappear.

Blue Malva Color Shampoo
Aveda

While this option may be on the pricier side, the bulk sized bottle and plant-based ingredients might sway you.