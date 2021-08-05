The Best Blue Shampoos for Every Kind of Brunette

Whether you’ve just gone brunette, have deepened your natural shade, or are considering taking the plunge, there’s a common misconception that brown hair is lower maintenance than other hair colors. However, anything from shampooing to sun exposure to heat styling can lead to brown hair looking brassy or dull. That’s where blue shampoo comes in.

Just as purple shampoo has become a staple for blonde maintenance, blue shampoo will maintain the tone of color-treated brunettes or keep natural brown locks vibrant and glossy. It all comes down to simple color theory—blue shampoo counteracts brown hair's underlying orange tones.

By doing a little work to maintain your color at home, you can save money by extending time between your salon visits. Here are the blue shampoos that will pay off in the long run.

