8 Bronzers & Highlighters To Get You That Summer Glow

With our collective minds set on preparations for the warmer months ahead, we’re gearing up the efforts to achieve that effortless summertime glow that we’ve been dying to get back to. It goes without saying that everyone’s glow is unique to them — especially when it comes to skin type, tone, and texture, which can determine the type of products to use. However, two great product contenders across the full spectrum of skin for a great natural glow are bronzer and highlighter.

A good bronzer can help enhance the natural warmth of your face, while also adding depth and definition. If you’re someone who doesn’t necessarily like to spend all day in the sun but wants to look like they did, a warm bronzer is just what you need — and the same can be said for those with darker skin tones.

There’s often a common misconception that people who have darker skin tones don’t need a bronzer because it won’t do anything for them, but celebrity makeup artist Jessica Smalls begs to differ. “As a darker skin woman, we don’t need a bronzer to give us color, the color is already there,” Smalls tells NYLON. “We need bronzers to bring a glow and warmth to our completions, like what naturally happens when we spend time in the sun.”

As for highlighters, you don’t want to look like you have fairy dust caked on your face. Instead, aim for something a little more subtle that brings attention to the natural high points on your face. Typically, a cream or liquid highlighter is best for this because it easy to blend with your skin, rather than simply sit on top.

Up ahead, you’ll find eight bronzers and highlighters perfect to achieve that pre-summer glow, right now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Bronzers

Highlighters