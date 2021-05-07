Jacquelyn Greenfield
Tower 28

Beauty

8 Bronzers & Highlighters To Get You That Summer Glow

It’s never too early for a sun-kissed look.

fb
tw

With our collective minds set on preparations for the warmer months ahead, we’re gearing up the efforts to achieve that effortless summertime glow that we’ve been dying to get back to. It goes without saying that everyone’s glow is unique to them — especially when it comes to skin type, tone, and texture, which can determine the type of products to use. However, two great product contenders across the full spectrum of skin for a great natural glow are bronzer and highlighter.

A good bronzer can help enhance the natural warmth of your face, while also adding depth and definition. If you’re someone who doesn’t necessarily like to spend all day in the sun but wants to look like they did, a warm bronzer is just what you need — and the same can be said for those with darker skin tones.

There’s often a common misconception that people who have darker skin tones don’t need a bronzer because it won’t do anything for them, but celebrity makeup artist Jessica Smalls begs to differ. “As a darker skin woman, we don’t need a bronzer to give us color, the color is already there,” Smalls tells NYLON. “We need bronzers to bring a glow and warmth to our completions, like what naturally happens when we spend time in the sun.”

As for highlighters, you don’t want to look like you have fairy dust caked on your face. Instead, aim for something a little more subtle that brings attention to the natural high points on your face. Typically, a cream or liquid highlighter is best for this because it easy to blend with your skin, rather than simply sit on top.

Up ahead, you’ll find eight bronzers and highlighters perfect to achieve that pre-summer glow, right now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Bronzers

Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer in Sun Coast
Tower 28

This new shade of Tower 28’s classic bronzer is everything. It works great for some added definition for lighter to medium skin tones and is an even better highlighter for darker skin tones.

PATRICK TA Major Sculpt Creme Contour & Powder Bronzer Duo
Sephora

Even though summer is all about looking like you have warm, glowing skin, Patrick Ta wants you to take it one step further for the ultimate sculpted look — because a nice sculpted look is ideal all year long.

Airbrush Bronzer
Charlotte Tilbury

There’s a reason why this bronzer is so highly rated — even with only four shade ranges, there’s a look for everyone. Just ask Lizzo, who wore this bronzer to the Grammys.

The Impossible Glow
Pai Skincare

These bronzer glow drops are Pai’s first foray into skincare makeup. Celebrity makeup artist Emily Cheng likes to mix this with either foundation or concealer for an “instant bronze-y finish.”

Highlighters

Skin Gloss in Copper Light
Dominique Cosmetics

This skin gloss is everything you need for a freshly warm glow. You can wear it over or underneath your favorite foundation, or on top of a matte SPF.

Golden Angel Face and Body Highlighter SPF 15
UnSun

Trust us when we say that SPF is the way to go. This liquid highlighter was made to give you that natural glossy glow like you just laid in the sun while protecting you from it.

FLOWER Beauty Day Glow Highlighting Glaze
Ulta

If you’ve been itching to try a cream-based highlighter, this is definitely where you should start. This underrated skin glaze looks great on any skin tone, doesn’t clog pores, and is under $12.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight in Flaunt
Sephora

This liquid luminizer is the shade you need if you just want to add a little light to your cheeks without too much definition. Plus, it offers the right amount of color for a semi-bronzed look.